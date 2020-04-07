Help and donations needed
Food pantries in the Forest Lake area remain open to serve those in need in this area. But concerns regarding the COVID-19 virus have changed the ways they operate in an effort to keep everyone safe.
Here is a list of local food pantries, including contact information and methods to secure groceries.
Community Helping Hand
Location: 408 15th Street SW, Forest Lake
Phone: (651) 464-0061
Online: http://communityhelpinghand.org/
Details: While the thrift store is closed, the food shelf remains open but is available by appointment only. Curbside pickups are available from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Community Helping Hand has increased its hours to remain open Monday through Friday rather than the Tuesday and Thursday schedule it offered prior to COVID-19. It also continues to offer a financial assistance program by appointment.
Worth noting: Community Helping Hand now has a ‘text now’ number (651) 505-1493 that is staffed between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. to set up appointments.
Areas of need: Community Helping Hand is still taking donations of food and money to purchase food, but it is not accepting clothing or housewares.
Family Pathways Forest Lake Food Shelf
Location: 935 Lake Street South, Forest Lake
Phone: (651) 464-2098
Online: https://www.familypathways.org/about-us/covid-19-response/
Details: All Family Pathways food shelves are now offering a pre-packed grocery service with the food delivered curbside. The hours for the Forest Lake office are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays and 9 a.m. to noon on Friday.
Areas of need: Family Pathways is taking donations of food and financial support.
Linwood Covenant Church
Location: 6565 Viking Blvd. NE, Wyoming
Phone: (651) 317-9611
Online: http://linwoodcovidhelp.org/
Details: Linwood Covenant Church is offering groceries to families in need by appointment. Appointments can be made between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on Monday and Wednesday as well as between 5-7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.
Worth noting: The church has an assistance request form for people with pre-existing conditions or those over the age of 70 who need errands run or prescriptions filled. The church also is offering child care for health care workers.
Area of need: The church is looking for volunteers to help run errands, provide childcare, or write “encouragement cards” to those in need. Potential volunteers can sign up online at linwoodcovidhelp.org/i-can-help.
Elim Lutheran Church
Location: 20971 Olinda Trail N., Scandia
Phone: (651) 433-2723
Online: https://www.elimscandia.org/food-shelf.html
Details: Elim Lutheran Church is offering food to those in need in the Scandia and Marine on St. Croix area. The food shelf is available by appointment only; to make an appointment, call the main church number between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.
Area of need: The church is accepting donations of food and financial support.
Rangers Supporting Rangers
Location: Available at Wyoming Elementary, Lino Lakes Elementary, Forest View Elementary and Forest Lake High School
Phone: (651) 982-8655
Online: http://www.flaschools.org/covid
Details: Grab-and-go breakfasts and lunches will be available for pickup at Wyoming Elementary, Lino Lakes Elementary, Forest View Elementary, and the High School between the hours of 10 a.m. and noon. Meals are for registered students under the age of 18.
Worth noting: Friday, April 10 and Monday, April 13 are non school days. Meals will still be provided for those days, but must be picked up on Thursday, April 9.
Area of need: Those who wish to provide assistance are asked to contact Carolyn Carr Latady, District Homeless Liaison, (651) 982-8350 or clatady@flaschools.org.
Forest Lake Area Schools, North Lakes Academy and Lakes International Academy continue to provide meals for students during the school week.
