Forest Lake Area School District business director Larry Martini presented the district’s truth in taxation hearing prior to the regular meeting on Dec. 5. Martini said that across the district, the levy amount will be an increase of $916,283 — or 3.4% — from 2019’s $27.22 million, compared to $28.14 million for 2020.
For an average- priced home in Forest Lake at $250,000, this would mean an increase of $20 for 2020, or $148 since 2017. Factors impacting a taxpayer’s portion are determined through a variety of factors, including a change in the value of property, changes in the value of properties across the district, or increases or decreases in the overall levy formula determined by the state funding formulas or a district’s voter-approved levy referendum. In 2018, voters approved a district-wide levy referendum increase of $1,286.67 per pupil. Martini also noted a 145-student loss for the 2019-2020 school year, which at $1,286.67 per pupil equates to a budgetary loss of roughly $186,000. However, Martini told The Times following the meeting that student population loss is down just 100 for the year, instead of the initial projection of 145, which will be a lower budgetary loss. The district will work on its budget and approve it in the spring.
The Forest Lake Area School Board reviewed the updated teachers contract, which included an updated and improved salary schedule for district staff with the Forest Lake Education Association, the district’s teachers union, effective July 1, 2019, through June 30, 2021. Members of union and the school district have been meeting since the spring to discuss updates to the contract, and out of 90% of union members who voted on the updates, 97% voted to approve the changes.
“Process was productive, professional, engaging, respectful throughout,” Superintendent Steve Massey said.
Teachers across the board can expect to see a salary increases as part of the budget thanks to the voter-approved levy. The board earlier approved a 3% increase for the 2019-2020 school year, to be paid retroactively following the approval of the ratified contract, and another 2% increase for the 2020-2021 school year. From last school year to this school year, teachers’ salary at base-level pay increased from $36,035 to $38,235, and for the 2020-2021 school year, it would be increased to $40,050. The highest pay for any teacher with a Ph.D. or Ed.D. in the 2018-2019 school year was $69,787, followed by $71,787 in 2019-2020 and $73,287 for the next school year.
“There are some improvements in those middle-range steps in salary improvements, where we’ve lost teachers in the past,” Massey said, speaking to the increasing number of teachers who have left the district to move to another district to be paid more.
Beginning next school year, athletic coaches will also see an improvement of their rates of roughly 11%. Other activity advisers will see a 3% increase up to 11% increase based on what activity they advise.
“This is a long awaited increase. We can’t thank our teachers enough,” Board Member Gail Theisen said. “I think our teachers deserve this contract.”
“This goes along with what we told the public with what we’d be doing with this money to attract and retain staff,” Board Member Jeff Peterson said.
Another big change is that any vocational teacher may advance their salary through the development of a portfolio required for any career, technology, or engineering certification, rather than through a secondary education.
The board approved the contract changes unanimously.
Board President Rob Raphael added that during a Minnesota School Board Association conference, he noted how other board members were bragging about how confrontational they can get in their negotiations.
“I said, ‘No, we should see we do it the right way, respectful of everyone involved.’ … I’d like to thank the teachers on the negotiation,” Raphael said. “I’m really proud of them.”
Other business
The board approved four new courses and was given a first introduction by Director of Teaching and Resources Diane Giorgi to another new course option. The district unanimously approved organic chemistry, engineering design, a new English course, and a class on human physiology, technology and medical devices. A new course was proposed entitled “IT Exploration,” which will give students an introduction into information technology. The course was developed by the Minnesota State IT Center of Excellence, and was made available for free to Minnesota high schools. It serves as a hands-on introduction to information technology, focusing on real-world projects.
During the meeting, staff from the newly-named and re-located Forest Lake Area Community School spoke about their experiences and gave an update following the school’s transition into the old Southwest Junior High building. Principal Kelly Tschudy-Lafean said staff really appreciate and like working in the new space.
Tschudy-Lafean added that the school has seen growth in the programming, as it supports 1,475 area students through a variety of different programs, including credit recovery, academic assistance, and other programming.
Lindsay Bednar, an English teacher at the school, has been working on her masters regarding social and emotional learning. She talked about how technology has impacted students’ learning.
“Students are using technology [at a rate] that’s unprecedented, and we are trying to combat that with inter-personal communications within our classes,” Bednar said. “We believe that social and emotional learning needs to be embedded into our classrooms, through research-based practices.”
Bednar said part of her focus for her capstone project was finding existing curriculum and developing such a curriculum.
Science teacher Ann Tauzel said that next year, students will be able to access a new greenhouse through the use of the old poly-covered hoop outhouse that had previously acted as the high school’s greenhouse.
“The work you’re doing is about taking kids not given those advantages and given them a fair shake in life,” Rapheal told the teachers. “I just wanted to say thank you for that because it’s inspiring.”
“Thank you each for the work that you do,” Massey said. “We aim for having a place for every student, and the community school is a critical component to that work. It’s a vital resource.”
Last year, the board approved an art and world history class. During the meeting, social studies and history teacher Glen Berg gave an update in how the course has been working.
“Before, we had a block class of 80 minutes for world history, and a block of 80 minutes in art. It just wasn’t working in our setting,” Berg said. He said he and an art teacher sat down to discuss how to change the courses, and now students learn for 40 minutes on a certain topic in history for 18 weeks and then spend 40 minutes doing a hands-on experience to make art from that time period.
“It has had a profound effect,” Berg said.
The school district also accepted a $500 donation from the National Collegiate Athletic Association - the gift Scandia Elementary School second graders (now third graders) received for taking second place in the NCAA’s Read to the Final Four contest.
