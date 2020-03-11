Virus hits Minnesota
As of press time Tuesday, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed three cases of novel coronavirus, COVID-19, in Minnesota.
The third case is an Anoka County resident in their 30s who was likely exposed through contact with international travelers, according to a press release from the MDH. That patient is currently hospitalized and in critical condition. The patient developed symptoms on Feb. 28 and sought health care on March 9. The test was confirmed on Tuesday, March 10.
Two other cases in Minnesota have been confirmed. The case from Carver County was a person in their 50s, who was then isolated at home. The first Minnesota case was confirmed on Friday, March 6. MDH is working with county public health officials and health care partners to identify and contact all those who may have come in contact with the infected people.
“While our public health workers are busy tracking down potentially exposed people and evaluating potential cases, the rest of us must do our part,” MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm said. “First and foremost that means staying home when you are sick. It also means covering coughs and sneezes, washing hands frequently, and avoiding touching your face throughout the day.”
Meanwhile, two Forest Lake residents are to be held in quarantine after traveling on the Grand Princess cruise ship, where, as of press time, at least 21 people aboard had tested positive for the coronavirus. According to local media, Kathleen DuChene and Randy Elkin are among at least 40 Minnesotans who traveled on the ship, which docked in Oakland on Monday, March 9. About 3,500 passengers and crew members are set to be evaluated, and then roughly 2,000 passengers aboard the ship will be transported to military bases in California, Texas and Georgia for a 14-day quarantine. Officials said that California residents would go to the California locations, and all other U.S. passengers would go to Texas or Georgia.
MDH has set up a public hotline open 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday at 651-201-3920.
The Times will continue to monitor cases in Minnesota and update forestlaketimes.com for local coverage.
