The Forest Lake Masons will be hosting a Spring Sunday brunch drive-through on April 25 from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Forest Lake Masonic lodge located at 119 SE Eighth Avenue.
Those who take part in the drive-through will get the choice of either a European breakfast wrap, which is a crepe filled with peasant potatoes, Tuscan scrambled eggs, crème fresh, and topped with German country sausage and a maple drizzle, or select a huge serving of pancakes with German country sausage.
The food will be prepared utilizing all the current guidelines for safe distribution, and when residents arrive there is no need to get out of the car as the food will be brought straight to them.
The Masons will also be matching funds donated at the drive-through to Firefly Sisterhood helping breast cancer individuals through the path of treatment.
The cost is just $8 for both the pancakes and breakfast wrap. For more information visit Forestlakemasons.com.
