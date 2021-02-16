For years as a teen, my mom tried to get me to watch classic films with her. She loved Audrey Hepburn in “Funny Face” and Doris Day in “Move Over Darling.” While there were a few classics I enjoyed, much of it was all for naught due to my stubborn “I’m too cool for old movies” attitude.
That is until one fateful night in high school. I was snuggled up in our basement on a late night (OK, early morning) after a really bad day. An accidental channel change landed on the 1957 classic romance “An Affair to Remember,” a movie I had been curious about due to its repeated references in a family favorite, “Sleepless in Seattle.”
Watching that film late that night roped me into what my friends then dubbed “Hannah’s black and white phase.” Though it wasn’t just a phase — I would eventually study film in college for a period of time — I did fall in love with the classics. Thus, I have compiled my top five to try. For the sake of the list, I have defined “classic” as any film through 1960 and have eliminated some of the most well-known choices simply due to the likelihood most have watched them, and wanted to offer other unique classics some may not have picked up.
5. “Roman Holiday”
It is likely impossible to mention classic films without mentioning the name Audrey Hepburn, and that proves to be true here. While some may argue “Breakfast at Tiffany’s” is the ultimate Hepburn classic, I never found the characters relatable in the most-famed flick of hers, and thus, “Roman Holiday” is my recommendation. In this 1953 romantic comedy, Ann (Hepburn), a princess frustrated with her constricted schedule, flees protection for some fun in Rome. She is found sleeping due to a sedative by Joe (Gregory Peck), an American newspaperman originally assigned to cover news of the royalty. After allowing her to sleep off her sedation at his home, he realizes who she is and begins an epic journey of adventure, thinking he’ll get the scoop for his newspaper. High jinks, and perhaps love, ensue.
4. “His Girl Friday”
It should come as no surprise that one of the films on my list begins with, you guessed it, two journalists. The 1940 screwball comedy features a young Cary Grant playing New York newspaper editor Walter Russel and Rosalind Russell playing Hildy Johnson, an investigative reporter and Walter’s ex-wife. After Hildy announces she’s engaged to be married the next day and is leaving the newspaper business for good, Walter tries to rope her back by playing to her journalistic instincts, knowing she can’t stay away from a good story. While Walter attempts his wily ways to get his gal back, Hildy, bit by bit, gets roped into covering a story. I’d argue that Hildy is one of the best characters ever written in the era of classic film: strong, independent, and a bit sassy. This one holds up through the lens of time.
3. “Singin’ in the Rain”
Far be it from me to make it through an entire list without listing a musical, so here is one of my favorites, which just so happens to be one of the most quoted (see: sang) movies of the era. This 1952 romantic comedy musical stars the ultimate star of song and dance: Gene Kelly. Kelly, playing actor Don Lockwood, is joined by fellow triple-threats Donald O’Connor and Debbie Reynolds in this tale of backstage Hollywood drama in the 1920s as the film scene makes its way from silent films to “talkies.” The light-hearted take on the drama of the stress of a changing business is chock-full of upbeat music and dancing by the real stars of real Hollywood, and should be on the top of any list for film buffs and musical buffs, alike. But if you’re neither, it’s a movie worth watching for the sake of culture.
2. “12 Angry Men”
If I could recommend any classic film to American society today, it’s this 1957 courtroom drama. Forced to watch it in college for a course, I found this film to be one of the best examples of how heavy of a weight the jury has in our judicial system. In the film, a jury must decide the fate of a teenager accused of killing his abusive father, and must have a unanimous vote. During the first vote of the jury, one juror maintains a verdict of not guilty, and eventually sways each of the jurors on their vote during the course of the movie. The film was so influential, many TV shows, from “The Dick Van Dyke Show” and “Happy Days” to more current shows like teen drama “Veronica Mars” and “Family Guy,” have paid homage to the film by recreating similar storylines. The story remains just as relevant today as it did over 60 years ago and should be required viewing for any civics class.
1. “Casablanca”
The film that takes it all is this 1943 classic set in the Morrocan city during World War II. Rick Blaine (Humphrey Bogart), a cynical American who pledges allegiance to no one but himself, is the only hope for Victor Laszlo (Paul Heinreid) and his wife Ilsa (Ingrid Bergman), Rick’s ex-lover who broke his heart, to escape the city and away from the Nazis. The story that unfolds is one of forgiveness, healing, and sacrifice for the good of the world. And it offers some of the most quoted lines in American culture, like “Here’s to you, kid,” or “In all the gin joints in all the world.” If you want to be versed in classic film culture, this film should top your list, and you might find yourself enjoying this pseudo film noir. But more than simply being a cultural staple in the movie industry, it also is a representation of the values and morals that should be taught across the world.
There are so many more films I could’ve mentioned in this list, enough that it’s likely I’ll be writing more “Five to Try”s regarding the golden age of Hollywood. For now, I hope this list might entice others into reviewing some of the best films ever made.
