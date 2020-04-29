Since we’re all stuck without social engagements right now, video streaming services have become a treasured companion in many American households. However, even in these quieter times, we’re faced with the same problem that has plagued TV viewers for years now: There’s so much to watch that it’s hard to know what the really good stuff is. Hopefully, in this Five To Try I can provide you with a brief crash course.
In this week’s column, I have selected for your perusal one really good TV show that you may want to check out from five of the biggest streaming subscription services: Netflix, Hulu, Amazon Prime Video, Disney+ and HBO Now. I have tried to vary the genres and series lengths to broaden the chance that you’ll find something that fits your taste, and I have tried to adhere to three rules: I won’t recommend (with one exception) anything that’s on my best TV of the 2010s list from the Nov. 28, 2019 issue, I will only recommend shows that maintain a high quality for the vast majority of their runs, and I won’t recommend any of the cliche must-sees from the last 20 years or so. If you haven’t watched “Breaking Bad” or “The Sopranos” yet, why would you if I told you to?
Netflix: “Twin Peaks”
“Twin Peaks” is on a few different streaming services, but I selected Netflix because you’ll be able to watch it at the base subscription level without commercials. This early 90s supernatural murder mystery has never really been duplicated, blending a potent mix of surrealism, comedy and horror to evoke a mood wholly unlike anything else you’ve ever watched.
It all starts simply enough, when a rural fisherman discovers the body of beloved high-schooler Laura Palmer washed up on a beach in a small town in Washington. Her murder attracts the attention of the FBI and particularly the scrutiny of Special Agent Dale Cooper, a good-natured but very odd lawman who quickly comes to suspect that Laura’s death has metaphysical underpinnings. There is one small part in the show’s two-season run where it drags a bit -- a couple of episodes following a critical denouement in Season Two -- but beyond that, it’s a wonderful cast of characters, a brain-bending plot, an absurdest display of comedy and a harrowing look at the nature of evil.
And, if you like it, you can check out the successor series that aired 26 years later, which was similarly excellent.
Hulu: “Teen Titans Go!”
I first watched “Teen Titans Go!” at the behest of my children, and what I discovered was an animated kids show that is every bit as funny for adults. Unlike a lot of children’s TV, there is no moralizing or lesson learning; each episode is just riotously funny, a nonsensical altar upon which anything (logic, continuity, narrative coherence) will be sacrificed for a laugh.
The show follows the Teen Titans, a group of teenage superheroes from DC Comics who fight crime and live together in a tower shaped like a giant T. Since they’re a bunch of hyperactive teens, however, they rarely actually fight crime. Instead, they spend most of their time arguing over pizza, competing in costume contests and… battling an old farmer who has used daylight savings to kidnap the personification of an hour of time. It’s a very weird show, your kids will love it, and you might, too.
Disney+: The Dave Filoni Star Wars shows
Here’s a recommendation that could keep you occupied from now until long after the shelter in place orders (hopefully) end: the “universe within a universe” of Star Wars shows created or worked on by Dave Filoni.
Filoni first appeared on the Star Wars creative scene as an executive producer, writer and director of “The Clone Wars,” a fantastic animated series set between Star Wars Episodes II and III that took a many-angled view at the intergalactic conflict between the Republic and the Separatists. In the Disney era, he co-created “Star Wars Rebels” and created “Star Wars Resistance,” both of which explore the early days of their eponymous rebel movements against the Galactic Empire and First Order. Finally, he is an executive producer, writer and director on the much-loved “The Mandalorian,” a live action Star Wars bounty hunter show that debuted on Disney+ last year.
Most of Filoni’s shows are animated, but that doesn’t mean their pleasures are just for kids; in “The Clone Wars” in particular, he and the rest of the show’s creative team craft dark, nuanced stories that use the Star Wars brand to explore the realities of war and corruption. The shows are particularly rewarding for dedicated viewers, as they function with a tight continuity that allows stories and concepts to unspool for years from show to show.
HBO Now: “Silicon Valley”
You can watch the last two entries with your kids, but “Silicon Valley” is one you definitely cannot. It’s a hilariously crass seven-season meditation on arrogance: the arrogance of technocrats, the arrogance of smart people who think their intelligence makes them better than everyone else, and most of all, the arrogance of dumb, overconfident men who believe the world is waiting on their every whim.
Set at a tech start-up that’s constantly on the verge of bankruptcy, “Silicon Valley” follows the travails of smart programmer (a put-upon Thomas Middleditch) who is frequently in danger of losing his genius piece of software to a cadre of know-nothing “entrepreneurs.” The show is apt at skewering its targets, but its real magic comes from its ability to balance laughs with complex, compelling plots surrounding business deals and web development. It’s a high-wire act where the jokes cut through the tension to hit even harder.
Amazon Prime Video: “The Americans”
All right, here’s one show from my best of the decade list. “The Americans” was a five-season show on FX that followed a couple of married Soviet spies who lived for years as American citizens. Now it is on Amazon Prime, and despite its perennially low ratings, it’s really, really good.
The spycraft is always engaging stuff, with the show’s 1980s setting rendering everything tactile and lo-fi, but the show’s real strength is in its characters, particularly the spies Elizabeth (Keri Russell) and Phillip (Matthew Rhys), their daughter Paige (Holly Taylor), and their next door neighbor Stan (Noah Emmerich), who just so happens to be an FBI agent. They all find a well of humanity in their roles, transforming what could be a rote spy thriller into a show that uses espionage plots to explore family dynamics, personal values, and the pros and cons of patriotism.
Ryan Howard writes about pop culture for The Forest Lake Times. He can be reached at outofcontreks@gmail.com
