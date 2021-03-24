The deadline to enter the 2021 Art of Conservation Fish Art Contest, supported by Bass Pro Shops, is March 31. The event is free and open to youth in Kindergarten to 12th grade.
To compete, young artists will create an original illustration of any species from the Official Fish List, found at FishArt.org. A one-page creative writing piece answering the question “Why do you think it is important to protect our lakes, rivers, estuaries and coastlines,? is also required and awarded for contestants in grades 4-12.
Young artists from around the world have the opportunity to win prizes and international recognition while learning about fish, habitat and the great outdoors.
Winners will be honored in four grade categories K-3, 4-6, 7-9 and 10-12. National judging for the Fish Art Contest will be held in April and winners will be announced at the beginning of May.
Students can win prizes from the contests sponsors: Bass Pro Shops, the USDA Forest Service, Guy Harvey Ocean Foundation, National Fish Habitat Partnership, Western Native Trout Initiative, World Fish Migration Foundation and more. For more details visit FishArt.org.
