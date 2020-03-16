As of March 16, the Minnesota Department of Health has confirmed that there is one case of a person who has tested positive for the COVID-19 virus in Washington County. This is the first known case in Washington County since the outbreak of COVID-19 in the state of Minnesota March 6.
The person who tested positive is in Woodbury.
An Anoka County case involves a woman in her 30s in critical condition.
As of March 16, there have been 1,893 approximate number of patients tested with tests returning 54 positive cases. According to the Minnesota Department of Health, these cases are cumulative from Jan. 20, 2020.
The counties with cases of the COVID-19 virus are Anoka, Benton, Blue Earth, Carver, Dakota, Hennepin, Olmsted, Ramsey, Renville, Stearns, Waseca, Washington and Wright.
The number of positive tests among Minnesota residents and the approximate number of patients tested for COVID-19 in Minnesota will be updated Monday through Friday with test results from the previous day by the Minnesota Department of Health.
