The Federal Emergency Management Agency will provide financial assistance for COVID-19-related funeral expenses incurred after Jan. 20, 2020, under the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act and the American Rescue Plan Act.
To qualify for funeral assistance, the death must have occurred in the United States, the applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after Jan. 20, 2020, and the death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19. There is no requirement for the deceased person’s citizenship status.
Those interested can apply by calling 844-684-6333 (TTY: 800-462-7585) from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Monday through Friday, or by going online at Disasterassistance.gov.
For more information visit FEMA.gov/funeral-assistance/faq.
