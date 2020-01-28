On Jan. 26, members of Faith Lutheran Church in Forest Lake voted 155-58 to work with Twin Cities homeless advocacy group Settled to explore the possibility of creating a tiny house community – dubbed a “sacred settlement” by project organizers – on church property.
The vote was not a final approval of the project; the church (located at 886 North Shore Dr.) will still be working on the feasibility of the project with Settled as well as local government entities and other community stakeholders, including the church’s neighbors. The residents of the proposed community would have ties to the Washington County area, and many of them would be homeless veterans.
Faith Lutheran did not provide a specific timeline for how the project would progress, but the church’s pastor, John Klawiter, said the church’s development team on the project would likely continue to work out logistics on the project over the summer months.
Birth of an idea
The seed of collaboration between Faith Lutheran and Settled was planted last spring, when Faith Lutheran member Chuck Tollefsrud wrote a $50,000 check to the church. Klawiter said Tollefsrud requested that the church put the money toward helping the poor and needy, particularly homeless veterans. Faith Lutheran is already active with multiple organizations that assist the homeless, but Klawiter said Tollefsrud’s donation felt different.
“We have a benevolence team, and we were really grappling with [the idea that] this is an opportunity for ministry. … We didn’t feel like he [Tollefsrud] was telling us, ‘Here’s this check; please pass this along to another organization,’” Klawiter explained.
Not long after the donation, Klawiter was invited to a presentation on homeless issues in the Twin Cities. The presenters were representatives from Settled, including CEO and co-founder Gabrielle Clowdus. Klawiter said his interest was piqued as the presentation revealed that a single affordable housing unit costs around $250,000 to build, while a tiny house only costs about $25,000. He thought about the check and did the math.
“Well, there’s two tiny houses right there,” he said.
He reached out to Settled last summer about the possibility of the organization bringing its model to Faith Lutheran.
The model
For Clowdus, who co-founded Settled with Anne Franz, Settled’s mission began developing a few years ago, when the Ph.D. candidate was doing research on homelessness for the University of Minnesota and the Hennepin County Medical Center. Key in her findings was the idea that a “housing first” approach to curtailing homelessness – a model she said is the norm on the national stage – is incapable for fully addressing the problem, for two key reasons.
The first is simply logistical: It’s impossible to build enough affordable housing to house the homeless, she said, because to do so would be prohibitively expensive.
“We simply cannot get to a price point in our housing to build our way out of this,” she said.
The second reason is the core of Settled’s alternative: According to Clowdus’ research, the problem most chronically homeless people share is the loss (or the total, lifelong deprivation) of a family or support system, due to trauma, abuse or other factors. In other words, she said, they have no community – and then the rest of society rejects them, content to label them as incapable of rising above their situation thanks to alcohol or drugs or mental illness.
“Essentially, they’re the despised,” she said. “Unloved, unwanted. So what really is the response to homelessness?”
Settled’s approach is one that seeks to overcome both the cost barriers of housing and the lack of community experienced by many homeless people. It proposes several communities of tiny houses that will be placed around the Twin Cities metro area, each community housing a mixture of homeless people and people who have decided to downsize their lives in order to model community living and to regularly reach out in friendship to the other residents – to be “good neighbors,” according to Clowdus.
“Not only are they modeling healthy habits, they’re modeling safety,” Klawiter said of the non-homeless residents, who he called “missionals.” “They’re modeling the covenant that everyone would have to sign.”
The communities would potentially be a zoning headache in many, if not all, of the communities in the metro, which is why Settled aims to found the sites exclusively on the property of churches or places of worship for other faiths. Clowdus said such organizations are protected from some of the problems a tiny home community would face if it was proposed elsewhere thanks to the Religious Land Use and Institutionalized Persons Act, which she said gives broad abilities to places of worship to undertake projects on their properties that are consistent with their faith mission.
The mission
Faith Lutheran members and leadership have been discussing the possibility of partnering with Settled for months before the Jan. 26 vote, which corresponded with the church’s annual meeting. He said the sacred settlement project was consistent with the church’s vision of a body of believers who engage with societal problems and show Christ’s love as they serve those less fortunate than themselves. Even if the project ultimately is not approved, he said, he’s already seen ways in which the simple consideration of it has led to that vision being carried out. He believes the congregation has become more compassionate and empathetic as they’ve met homeless veterans and learned about homelessness in the Twin Cities. Some have even started engaging in homeless ministry.
“I’ve already seen the impact on the way that the congregation has responded,” he said.
Klawiter added that increased outreach toward homeless people isn’t the only reason Faith Lutheran would consider such a project. Part of a church’s mission, he said, is asking the question “What can we do as a church to actually help Christians become more Christian?” He believes the consideration of a partnership with Settled is doing just that, deepening congregants’ faith and helping them to be more willing to express God’s love to others.
Clowdus said the way the sacred settlement would be built also encourages the concept of communal living, with shared spaces, resources and hospitality. It’s a model, she said, that hearkens back to the first Christians after Jesus’ ascension into heaven – as it says in Acts 2:44, “All the believers were together and had everything in common.”
“It’s actually a very first-century biblical model,” she said.
What it could look like
As it’s envisioned right now, the sacred settlement at Faith Lutheran Church would, if approved, be comprised of 10 to 12 tiny houses that are roughly 100 square feet each. Each house would have a dry toilet, a small gravity-powered water tank system, a bed space and a seating area for hospitality. A common building would then be hooked up to sewer and water, with areas for showers, laundry, bathrooms and a large kitchen and dining space. The homes would be small and on wheels but built of solid, four-season material. Clowdus said people are regularly impressed by the model tiny home that Settled brings to events to display.
“We’ve seen wealthy people come through there and say, ‘I want one!’” she said.
There will be rent charged for the spaces – Clowdus said the prospective tenants want to feel as if they’re contributing to the community – and the tenants can stay for an indefinite period. Clowdus said transitional housing is mostly a “Band-Aid” for the chronically homeless, and Settled wants to provide a space for the people who live at a sacred settlement to feel like they are at home – perhaps, for some of them, for the first time in their life.
While there’s no concrete timeline, the church and Settled plan to work out logistics with local government agencies and with community members over the next several months, hosting listening sessions, question-and-answer events and other forums for community engagement and education. Though Faith Lutheran had already reached out to local government about the project, there hasn’t been much detailed discussion; Forest Lake City Administrator Patrick Casey told the Forest Lake City Council during its Jan. 27 meeting that “We know very little about it at this point.”
The church will also take at least one more vote on the project as it moves further along. If the church ultimately does decide to build the project, Klawiter said it would likely be phased in slowly, perhaps over a period of years.
“It’s not going to be [that] tomorrow, oh, we say ‘yes’ again and then the next day 10 houses show up,” Klawiter remarked.
Klawiter said he is committed to hearing from and talking with the “no” voters at Faith Lutheran as well as any neighbors who are nervous about the plan, saying that he wants to be able to understand, account for and respond to all concerns. Clowdus said familiarity and education can help break down fear, adding that though there are stereotypes about safety issues around homeless people, such people are more likely to be the victims of crime than the perpetrators of it.
Settled believes that in time, any neighborhood that is home to a sacred settlement will come to view the settlement as a community asset. Meanwhile, the organization is seeking churches around the metro to sponsor 12 tiny homes, giving them a connection to sacred settlements no matter where they end up being built.
“I think this is an opportunity to experiment with loving your neighbor as yourself,” she said.
Klawiter, a regular columnist contributor to The Times, has written his January column about the sacred settlement project.
