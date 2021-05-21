The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency announced that the city of Mankato and the Washington County Community Development Agency have been selected to receive grant awards totaling $900,000 in Brownfields funding through its Multipurpose, Assessment and Cleanup Grants.
Both communities will use the funds to investigate the environmental condition of abandoned industrial and commercial properties that have been targeted for redevelopment.
The Washington County Community Development Agency will use its first-ever Brownfields grant of $600,000 to assess properties in Forest Lake, Newport and St. Paul Park. The county plans to investigate up to 16 sites and prepare cleanup plans for eight of them.
“This EPA funded grant program will be a catalyst to encourage job growth and private investment within Washington County,” Roger Green, Washington County CDA Board Chair, said in a press release.
For more on the Brownfields Grants visit epa.gov/brownfields/types-brownfields-grant-funding.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.