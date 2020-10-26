Elementary Schools in the The Forest Lake Area School District will move out of its current model that has primary school learners doing in person learning and transitioning to a hybrid model starting on Nov. 10 after the number of COVID-19 cases within the counties it serves rose substantially. Secondary learners grades 7-12 will not see a change in their school model.
All three counties that the district has students from — Anoka, Chisago, and Washington — all saw confirmed case totals rise from within the low 20s to the mid and upper 30s per 10,000 people. Chisago County saw the largest spike as it went from 18 cases to 38 cases per 10,000 people.
Superintendent Dr. Steve Massey delivered updated COVID-19 numbers to the school board during its Oct. 22 meeting during which the board discussed making plans to change the current model. On Monday, Oct. 26 the district made the move to change the model for elementary students.
“These are substantial jumps and those are significant jumps that are causing our administrative team and our planning team significant concern,” Massey said at the meeting.
Massey brought attention to the district’s two goals for the school year, saying that since day one they have been driven to maximize in-person learning as much as possible while ensuring the safety of students and staff.
The district hopes to achieve both of these goals without having to sacrifice one for the other. However, with the jump in cases, the district is being forced to decide what to do next.
