Minnesota voters already submitting record number of absentee ballots
The 2020 election is Tuesday, Nov. 3, and at the top of the ballot is the presidential race, which pits incumbent President Donald Trump against former Vice President Joe Biden. Minnesota has U.S. Senate and House seats up for election, which for readers of the Forest Lake Times is either the 6th or the 8th U.S. Congressional District. All of the state House and Senate races are up for election as well. Depending on where Forest Lake Times readers live, that would mean Senate districts 31, 32, or 39, and State House districts 31B, 32B or 39A.
Two contested council seats are up for election in Forest Lake, Columbus, Scandia, and Wyoming. In Columbus, Scandia and Wyoming, the mayor seat is up for election. (Forest Lake Mayor Mara Bain is running for reelection unopposed.) Four seats on the Forest Lake Area School Board are also up for election, but the four incumbent candidates are running unopposed. In Linwood Township, all four open seats are also unopposed. The Forest Lake Times voter guides can be found online at the ForestLakeTimes.com.
Also up for election are two local county commissioner races: Washington County’s 1st District and Anoka County’s 6th District.
Early voting
With less than a week to go before the election, voters have already begun casting absentee ballots. Early voting via absentee ballots, whether in-person or by mail, is well ahead of past elections, according to data gathered by the Minnesota Secretary of State’s office. A record 1.76 million absentee ballot applications were requested by Minnesota voters as of Oct. 23, and of those, 1.18 million had been completed and turned in. What is unknown is how many of those ballots were cast by regular voters simply voting early due to concerns over the coronavirus and how many are from voters who would not normally vote, which would indicate a higher turnout. In contrast, only 676,722 absentee ballots were accepted in 2016, the last presidential election.
Any eligible voter can submit a ballot either in-person or via mail and can apply for an absentee ballot through Nov. 2.
In-person early polling locations are as follows:
The closest location for Forest Lake voters is at the Headwaters Service Center (19955 Forest Rd. N., Forest Lake). For Scandia residents, the Forest Lake location or the Washington County Government Center (14949 62nd St. N, Stillwater) are the closest early voting locations. Residents of Wyoming can go to the Chisago County Auditor-Treasurer’s Office. For Linwood Township residents, voters go to the town hall (22817 Typo Creek Dr. NE, Stacy). For Columbus residents, voters can go to the city hall (16319 Kettle River Blvd NE) for curbside voting by ringing the doorbell.
In order to vote absentee by mail, you must apply for an absentee ballot at the Minnesota Secretary of State’s website, mnvotes.sos.state.mn.us/ABregistration/ABregistrationstep1.aspx. All ballots must be postmarked by Nov. 3 and received by Nov. 10. Ballots cannot be returned to the polling place, but can be counted at the absentee in-person location by 3 p.m. on Election Day.
Some eligible voters are qualified to have an agent pick up their ballot, including those in care facilities or hospitals, or those who are unable to go to the polling place due to health reasons or disability. Those voters have until 2 p.m. on Election Day.
Election Day polling places
Polls open at 7 a.m. on Tuesday morning and close at 8 p.m.
An election amidst a pandemic means required adherence to protocols at polling locations. In Minnesota, masks are required at all indoor facilities, including polling locations. Those who do not have face masks will be offered one at the door or be asked to vote at a curbside location. Those who proceed into the polling location without wearing a mask, and thus violate the mask mandate, will still be allowed to vote but will be recorded as not following the mask mandate. Cities have put up plexiglass partitions and will sanitize polling locations, pens and other devices to help prevent any spread of the virus. Measures have been taken to encourage social distancing.
Forest Lake has five precincts. In Forest Lake Precinct 1 (west of Lake Street and north of 11th Avenue), the polling place is the Forest Lake City Center community room (1408 Lake St. S.). In Precinct 2 (east of Lake Street, west of Harrow Avenue and north of Scandia Trail to the lake or Broadway Avenue), the polling place is the Forest Lake City Center, in another community room (1408 Lake St. S.). In Precinct 3 (east of Lake Street and north of the lake, Broadway Avenue, Juniper Avenue and the eastern portion of North Shore Trail), the polling place is Faith Lutheran Church (886 North Shore Drive). In Precinct 4 (east of Harrow Avenue and south of the lake, Juniper Avenue and the eastern portion of North Shore Trail), the polling place is Hosanna Lutheran Church (9300 Scandia Trail N.). In Precinct 5 (all of the city south of 11th Avenue and Scandia Trail and west of Harrow Avenue), the polling place is the Washington County Service Center (19955 Forest Road N.).
In Columbus, residents will drive through the city’s public works’ garage (16345 Kettle River Blvd.).
In Scandia, they can vote at the Scandia Community Center (14727 209th St. N.).
In Wyoming, they can vote at Maranatha Church (24799 Forest Blvd. N.).
In Linwood, the township’s precinct boundary splits the township along a roughly diagonal line from northwest to southeast. Starting at the township’s western border, the line goes east along Fawn Lake Drive to its intersection with Typo Creek Drive Northeast, south along Typo Creek Drive to its intersection with Viking Boulevard, and east along Viking Boulevard to the eastern edge of the township. Precinct 1 is north and east of the line, and Precinct 2 is south and west of the line. Precinct 1 voters will cast their ballots at the Linwood Senior Center (22817 Typo Creek Drive NE), while Precinct 2 residents will vote at Linwood Covenant Church (6565 Viking Blvd. NE).
The Forest Lake Times will update election results throughout Tuesday night and into Wednesday morning on its website forestlaketimes.com and will be updating the final numbers following the closing of the absentee ballot cutoff on Nov. 10. Since both of those dates fall on the Times’ press deadline, results will be published in the following issues.
