It is often said that coaching matters to the success of a team. Likewise, nothing could be more true than the notion that teachers matter in the role of a child’s education.
Developing early literacy skills is critical to a child’s success in school. From the moment they begin learning letter names and letter sounds, children start to make connections between print and spoken language. For some children these connections come more easily, while for many others they require intentional and tailored instruction.
In order to ensure that every child develops the critical literacy skills needed to be successful in school and in life, our highly skilled and trained teachers are working to provide all students systematic, evidence-based and intentional literacy instruction that meets their individual needs beginning in the early grades.
In kindergarten and first grade both phonological awareness and phonics play an important role in helping students gain the foundational skills needed to become strong readers. By combining the practices of seeing, saying, reading, and writing each new letter as it’s presented, our teachers have seen significant gains in the rate at which students learn their letters and letter sounds. Tools and manipulatives such as magnetic letters or letter tiles allow our primary students to manually group letters into different combinations, adding a hands-on multisensory dimension to the lesson and supporting deeper learning.
As students gain confidence and skills in learning to read, they can begin to make the shift to reading to learn. Vocabulary development plays a key role in this stage, as does building fluency and comprehension. Our teachers work to help students develop these skills through both large and small group literacy instruction as well as through other subjects such as science and social studies. Reading and writing in these content areas helps build academic vocabulary and deepen content area knowledge, providing a scaffold for students as they tackle increasingly more complex texts in the older grades.
Building strong literacy skills is essential to assist our students in becoming independent readers who comprehend and think beyond the text. Our teachers understand this and have worked hard to grow their own skills around teaching early literacy, participating in professional development and working with our literacy instructional coaches, to ensure each and every student becomes a strong and successful reader.
The credit for this amazing work goes to all the educators who have become experts in the craft of teaching literacy. Director Diane Giorgi, Coordinator Katie Lorenz, Becky Haven, Brad Ward, and our literacy coaches have been instrumental in building our high powered literacy education program.
The science of teaching reading drives literacy instruction at all grade levels. With well developed reading, writing, and communication skills, students are equipped to succeed at all levels of their education and to ultimately pursue meaningful careers.
Steve Massey is the Superintendent of Forest Lake Area Schools.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.