The Minnesota Department of Natural Resources is updating its camping and lodging reservation policies on Dec. 1.

The new updates are to improve access, fairness and equity for visitors and to reduce the frequency of no-shows at state parks and recreation areas.

Under the new policy, visitors who cancel 14 days or more prior to their scheduled visit will no longer pay cancellation fees. This will encourage earlier cancellation and allow for the rebooking of sites, thereby improving access for other potential visitors.

For a full list of the new reservation policies, visit dnr.state.mn.us/reserve-faq.

