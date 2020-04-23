Technology, collaboration playing key roles
Editor’s note: This is the first story in a two-part series focused on distance learning practices in area schools. Next week’s story will look at how distance learning affects area students and parents.
On the first day of distance learning, Forest Lake orchestra teacher Poji Schreiber enjoyed the challenge.
“The first day I thought, ‘This is new and different,’” Schreiber said. “On the second day, I was in tears. This is so sad; I miss making music with my students in person. It’s different, and it’s a challenge.”
Schreiber is not alone. Teachers from the Forest Lake school system, as well as from Lakes International Language Academy and North Lakes Academy, all are navigating uncharted waters brought about by distance learning. Schools around the state have been closed since mid-March in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and the decree by Gov. Tim Walz to stay home.
“I get kind of emotional sometimes,” LILA social studies teacher Erin Maher said about the decision to close the schools. “When we first got the word, we were approaching spring break, and at that time in the year, everyone – teachers and students – is ready for spring break to refresh, to get ready for the final push of the school year.
“So when we came back to school and had our first video conferences, I just wanted to hug all my students and say, ‘What’s going on? How is your life?’”
Distance learning provided a unique challenge for area teachers who had set lesson plans for classrooms full of students. Suddenly their classrooms are empty because of the stay-home order, but the curriculum still must be taught.
“When we got the word about distance learning, I thought about teachers who are in their first year – I can’t imagine how they’re feeling,” said Kyla Johnson, who teaches a Spanish immersion sixth grade class at Forest Lake Elementary.
Here is how area teachers are bringing their classroom curriculum into their students’ homes.
Preparing the lessons
Prior to the COVID-19 outbreak, area schools dabbled in distance learning by preparing curriculum for snow days. But teachers agree that the current situation is far different.
“Snow day work was meant to be a stop-gap assignment,” Maher said. “Also, on a snow day you may have students who can’t do the work because they don’t have power or access to the things they need to complete the work. It was meant to give those who have access to the assignment an opportunity to complete it.”
Johnson agreed, adding: “We did have some resources put together for snow days. But this is such an extended period of time, we knew we would have to continue teaching our content rather than teach something for one random snow day here or there.”
There was one advantage the preparation for snow days provided: Teachers better understood best practices involved with remote lessons.
“We learned that the key is to prepare a lesson that a student can easily understand without face-to-face contact with teachers,” Maher said. “You can’t just give them a worksheet; you have to provide decent directions so students know what to do. You have to be mindful of the age of the student you are working with, so you give them the support they need to understand and complete the assignment.”
Before teachers began to migrate their lesson plans from classroom instruction to online education, they tried to collaborate with everyone involved in the process.
“When we were first getting hints that [distance learning] might be a possibility, we all started to come together to talk about how this would work,” Johnson said. “The first step was to communicate with families to find out what they would need to make the best of this situation.”
Maher said teachers took that communication and worked with other teachers to form guidelines for instruction.
“We got into small groups and everyone was adding ideas,” she said. “Whether it was applications or technologies to use, people were sharing – and they weren’t getting a stipend for being a tech person. They would make tutorials that said, ‘This is easy, and here’s how you do it.’ I feel I could email or text someone, and they would support me and teach me how to share it with my students.”
And the teachers agreed that the key was not to focus on the curriculum, but to focus instead on the students.
“The easiest thing to do was to keeping thinking about my students and figure out what was in their best interests,” Johnson said. “We still wanted to get them ready for what is ahead of them, so my focus was on finding creative ways to keep teaching them the content they need, and make sure they looked forward to coming online every day.”
Teaching the lessons
It is one thing to teach English or math via distance learning. But there are other subjects that do not lend themselves to that approach.
For example, how does an industrial arts teacher hold classes? How does a physical education class work? And how do orchestra teachers conduct a class when they can’t get the band back together?
Schreiber said that, since group lessons are not possible, her focus has been on individual teaching.
“In the classroom we work on blending our sounds into music,” she said. “It’s like working as a team. But right now we’re forced to work individually. When we are together, students can hear how the sounds come together. Right now, they can only hear their individual sounds. But that can be a positive: The students are working on individual skills, like bow skills or making [notes] sound better.”
Jen Wagner, who teaches physical education at Forest Lake High School, said online instruction has forced her and her fellow gym instructors to be creative.
“Everybody is putting workouts online for free, so if you have access to video,” she said. “I spend a lot of time, whether it’s talking to colleagues or watching videos, trying to find ideas to engage the kids. You don’t want to do something that a kid will see and then say, ‘This is lame.’ But it’s also hard to get feedback when you are not physically together.”
Wagner said she and other instructors have demonstrated activities with videos. For “homework” she has asked students for written logs or for screenshots of activities from fitness apps such as Fitbit.
“The biggest struggle I have had is making sure we give our students some enrichment without overloading them,” she said. “Some students have more equipment, and some have more motivation. But we miss that connection, where we can physically observe them and instruct them.”
Both Johnson and Maher teach Spanish immersion classes, which present another challenge: How do you provide instruction as well as foreign language development without one-on-one contact?
“Written-wise, that hasn’t changed much. But the speaking component has changed; we just can’t get as much of that in,” Maher said. “I give video instructions three times a week, so they hear me speaking Spanish. And they have to reply with a video in Spanish once a week. But unless I make them do five videos a week, the speaking is hard to replicate. And five videos is too much to ask.”
Johnson said teaching an immersion language class means teachers have to make sure the curriculum is covered while also spending enough time developing a student’s fluency in the target language. And that is not easy.
“Normally we spend multiple hours in the target language each day, so I’m trying to find opportunities for my students to speak Spanish and keep practicing their skills,” she said. “I use a resource called Flipgrid almost daily; each morning I post a question in Spanish for my students, and they record an answer to that question. I like this resource because other students can then see the videos and respond to them, so it’s a good way to practice both listening and speaking skills.”
Using apps and meeting software may not be as productive as classroom learning, but at least it provides a viable alternative.
“Last Wednesday I held my first group orchestra lesson online,” Schreiber said. “It was very interesting. I look forward to trying it again this week.”
Learning the lessons
Recently Schreiber gave her junior high orchestra students a unique assignment: Conduct an interview with their orchestra instrument.
Students were asked to learn the “name” of their instrument as well as such details as their instrument’s favorite food, hobbies, hidden talents, and favorite piece of music to play.
“I was trying to give them an assignment that would make the work fun, to get them to smile,” Schreiber said. “As teachers we all want to give our students work that they enjoy, and work that helps them learn. My hope is that this assignment would help connect them better with their instrument.”
That creativity is one of the positives to emerge from the pandemic, as teachers become more comfortable with technology and its place in the classroom.
Teachers also say they have noticed a greater level of connection between the entire learning community, be it students, parents, or administrators.
“[Our administration has] done a great job of supporting us, whether it’s compiling resources, reaching out to families, and things like that,” Johnson said. “They are making the best of this situation. I hope that it’s obvious that the teachers and administration are doing everything they can to make the best of things for our students.”
Another advantage to distance learning is it allows students at different skill levels to work at different paces.
“If a student needs more time, they have that opportunity,” Johnson said. “If students go through the material quickly, they can do more work – and have more free time. … There are times, especially in math and science, where I have ‘extension questions,’ which are extra questions I put out to challenge students who need something more and different.”
Distance learning is far from perfect, however. One disadvantage for teachers at all levels is that, when they are in the school building, there is a more defined work schedule. In short, when the bell rings at the end of the day, classes are over.
That’s not the case in the virtual world.
“I find myself doing a lot of work outside the ‘school day,’” Wagner said. “It’s easy to get caught up in that. When I go to bed, my mind keeps running. It’s the same feeling you have before the first day of school, when you want to think of everything before you start. But now I have that feeling every day.”
Distance learning also requires more flexibility because internet access may be shared in households with more than one child, or older students may be handling other responsibilities such as providing for the needs of younger siblings. And high school students may have taken extra work to help families in need.
“We have to be flexible with video conferencing, because we can’t expect the entire class to show up at a specific date and time,” Maher said.
Wagner said she also misses the opportunity to read non-verbal cues and context to determine if students understand the subject.
“I think a big part of teaching is creating relationships with kids, which allows you to observe them,” she said. “It’s fun to see kids, to see their faces and have that interaction. An email or a text can be interpreted a thousand different ways, but you tell more when you are engaged in person. You can read nonverbal cues and reactions to see how students are responding, determine if they understand the subject, or if they are interested in the subject. I think that’s a struggle in any classroom, in any subject.”
In short, there are both rewards and drawbacks to virtual learning.
“Online learning has a place for some schools and for some students,” Maher said. “It would work for a student who has, say, high anxiety or other situations where they can’t come to a school physically. But this has also taught me that the concept that ‘students learn the most in a social setting’ is true, and that it’s extremely hard to build that social setting in the virtual world.”
While teachers may disagree on the success of virtual learning, they agree on their favorite part of the school day in this new education system.
“My favorite time is when I get to see my students’ faces online,” Johnson said. “But it’s not the same as being together in the classroom.”
