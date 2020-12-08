In recognition of the unprecedented disruption the COVID-19 pandemic has caused, the Anoka County Board of Commissioners on Nov. 24 granted owners of residential and non-residential properties more time to pay their property taxes without penalty.
This one-time abatement will apply only to current year non-escrow properties with under $50,000 annual property tax owed for all properties owned by the taxpayer, excluding railroad and utility parcels, and must be due to a financial hardship directly related to the COVID-19 pandemic. This abatement will also only apply if the second half payment is made in full by December 15, 2020.
To apply for the abatement, contact Anoka County Property Records and Taxation at proptax@co.anoka.mn.us or 763-323-5400.
