On April 27 the Anoka County Board of Commissioners adopted a resolution granting owners of residential and non-residential properties one more month to pay their property taxes without penalty due to the disruption caused by the pandemic.
“The effect of COVID-19 on our local, state, and national economy has been devastating, and the Anoka County Board of Commissioners realizes many homeowners and businesses are struggling right now,” Scott Schulte, chair, Anoka County Board of Commissioners said in a press release. “Giving them more time to pay their first-half property taxes is within the purview of the board, and we hope this resolution helps ease the fears of our residents and small business owners.”
This abatement will apply only to current year non-escrow properties with under $50,000 annual property tax owed for all properties owned by the taxpayer, excluding railroad and utility parcels. This abatement will also apply only if the first half payment is made in full by June 15. A completed application must be submitted to qualify. The application can be found by visiting anokacounty.us/1067/Property-Records-Taxation.
