Walz Wyoming Elem

Gov. Tim Walz greets students and parents at Wyoming Elementary School on the first day of school on Sept. 8. 

 Hannah Davis

Less than two full weeks into the school year, students and staff at Wyoming Elementary School will be transitioning to distance learning for a period of at least two weeks beginning Monday, Sept. 21 following four recently-reported cases of COVID-19 at the elementary school. The decision to move to distance learning was made by the district in coordination with the Minnesota Department of Health.

An email sent to parents by the school district said in part,  "We do not have any indication that the four reported cases are connected, but we are making the decision out of an abundance of caution in order to quickly stop any potential spread of illness among our students and staff in that school. ... We understand that this may create unease in our district community. Student and staff safety is our highest priority and we will continue to evaluate our plans and procedures as we move through this challenging year."

All other schools within the Forest Lake Area School District are still at in-person learning for the elementary schools and hybrid learning for the secondary schools. However, the school board approved at its Thursday, Sept. 17 meeting a change to the secondary hybrid schedule. The new schedule will require both "maroon" and "gold" students to be in-person only two days per week, with no students in-person on Fridays. The Forest Lake Times will have more on these stories in the Sept. 24 issue.

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

Load comments