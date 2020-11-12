The St. Croix Valley Foundation will continue hosting its long-running speaker series “Conversations of the Valley” virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 12 to 1 p.m.

The new series will cover the topic of identifying, resisting and responding to racism. Jason Jackson will be leading the discussion through the sessions Zoom format.

The series aims to take what can sometimes seem like far off voices in the national media and bring those voices a little closer to home.

For more information on the event or to register visit scvfoundation.org.

Load comments