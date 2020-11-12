The St. Croix Valley Foundation will continue hosting its long-running speaker series “Conversations of the Valley” virtually on Wednesday, Nov. 18 from 12 to 1 p.m.
The new series will cover the topic of identifying, resisting and responding to racism. Jason Jackson will be leading the discussion through the sessions Zoom format.
The series aims to take what can sometimes seem like far off voices in the national media and bring those voices a little closer to home.
For more information on the event or to register visit scvfoundation.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.