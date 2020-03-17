Food Distributions
- The Forest Lake School District will offer meals for students of all ages each weekday from 10 a.m. to noon. Meals can be picked up at Forest View, Wyoming and Lino Lakes Elementary Schools and Forest Lake Area High School.
- North Lakes Academy will offer grab-and-go meals for families in need at its K-8 campus. Call 651-982-2773.
- Big Apple Bagels: Kids and students in grades K-8 can get a free lunch consisting a sandwich, chips, applesauce and a soda Wednesday, March 18 through Friday, March 20. Sandwich options include turkey and cheese, ham and cheese or peanut butter and jelly on white or wheat bread. Parents may call ahead at 651-464-4997.
- Forest Hills Church will host a drive-through version of Ruby’s Pop-Up Pantry on Saturday, March 21 from 8 to 10 a.m. Food overages and surpluses are bundled for distribution in exchange for a $20 contribution that helps cover storage, delivery and on-site costs.
- Community Helping Hands is offer food packs to families in the Forest Lake Area School District that receive reduced or free lunch. Text 651-505-1493.
- Linwood Community Church in Wyoming will stock a Blessing Box with non-perishable foods. The box can be found in the parking lot by the community garden. In addition, church members will grocery shop for any one needs the service.
- Key’s Cafe and Bakery will offer free meals to children from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on weekdays. Meal options are a ham sandwich, macaroni and cheese or peanut butter and jelly sandwich. All options come with a pickle and chips.
- Family Pathways food shelves will continue to operate normal hours, but will shift to a drive-up model where pre-packaged groceries will be distributed curbside.
Child Care
- Linwood Covenant Church has a number of young people in the congregation willing to do in-home babysitting at no charge. Email Pastor Dave VanAcker at dave@linwoodcovenant.org to work out details.
- Children of health care providers, first responders, law enforcement officers and other critical services personnel are eligible for child care at Wyoming and Forest View Elementary Schools during normal school hours. Parents may also purchase care for the hours of 6 to 9 a.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. if needed.
Good Samaritans
- The Forest Lake Area Good Samaritans offer to help people in Forest Lake and the surrounding area in any way they can. Reach out to them by email at goodsamaritansfla@gmail.com or call 651-538-0255.
