Wyoming has done a significant road project every year since 2013 to fix its deteriorating roads in response to citizen complaints. City staff members anticipate that continuing in the 2020s.
This year, the city council has approved a large-scale residential street reconstruction project on the following streets: 264th Street/264th Court, Everton Avenue/Everton Circle, 263rd Street/263rd Court, 262nd Street, Emerald Avenue, 261st Street, and 261st Lane.
The existing tar will be removed and new surfaces put in. All of the bituminous curb will be ripped out and replaced with concrete curb and gutter. There will be corrections to the subgrade as needed. New storm sewer pipe and structures will be constructed, and any deficient or damaged water supply elements (such as gate valves) will be replaced.
Overgrown vegetation and sediment within the regional ditch that is located along the west side of the project area will be removed to provide good drainage for area streets.
This project is a result of the city’s long-term street reconstruction capital improvement plan and maintenance plan. Wyoming does a complete pavement management study of all existing roads every three years to make sure that the capital improvement plan is taking care of the streets in worst condition first, according to Wyoming City Administrator Robb Linwood.
“We have adopted a debt model to establish the necessary funding for these projects and how aggressive we can be in completing projects,” he said
Linwood pointed out that the maintenance of these new roads and existing roads is equally important to ensure that Wyoming gets a complete and useful life from them as they were designed.
“I believe that the City Council and staff have put in place a plan that has been proactively improving and maintaining those roads while trying to be financially responsible to our residents and businesses,” Linwood said. “We continue to analyze ways where we can afford and complete other street projects that are more maintenance-driven and not complete reconstructions.”
Proactive maintenance, street reconstruction and repair are all necessary ongoing parts of a pavement management system, he explained.
“Streets will always need maintenance and repair indefinitely; the idea is to make sure we are doing as effectively and efficiently as possible to have a more strategic view on spending tax dollars on our pavement management. With this in mind, we should have a much better system of streets for residents and businesses to utilize now and in the future.”
Bridge replacement
Wyoming is undertaking several other community infrastructure projects, including the replacement of the existing timber bridge located within the Carlos Avery Wildlife Management Area.
This crossing of East Viking Boulevard over the south branch of the Sunrise River provides access to Polaris and three residential properties.
The bridge is classified as structurally deficient and has a sufficiency rating of 70.8. Since 2014, the bridge has been load posted (36T/40T/40T) and is off-limits to all overweight permit trucks. East Viking Boulevard is classified as a rural local road. The roadway is 26 feet wide with a steel plate guardrail along both sides of the bridge.
State design requirements call for a wider bridge and approach roadways, so the city plans to ask the state to pay part of the $1 million cost of replacing the bridge. In order to proceed quickly with construction once the bridge bonding is approved, Wyoming will submit a completed design.
“There is a significant list of projects that are fulfilled by priority to the state right now, so we do not know exactly what year this will happen, but we do anticipate in the next two to five years,” Linwood observed.
Water tower work
Water Tower Two near the intersection of 260th Street and U.S. Highway 61 will be rehabilitated in 2020. The coating system on the South Water Tower has exceeded its life expectancy and needs to be replaced, Linwood said. The 300,000 gallon water tower was built in 1991.
All of the water will be drained out of the tower so the interior can be inspected. This will help staff identify structural issues that may be present and determine the condition of the interior and exterior coatings. The information will then be used to determine the exact work done during the rehabilitation project.
New LED lights
Wyoming has been proactively switching to LED lighting systems in roadways, parking lots and facilities. LED lights are installed when the city upgrades roads or receives calls from residents.
“We have some neighborhoods that have requested increased lighting, while others prefer dark skies,” Linwood said.
