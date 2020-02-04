What’s important to the citizens of Forest Lake?
They care about the basics – public safety and streets. They want to see the downtown revitalized and more economic development throughout the city.
And they support increased connectivity and walkability by expanding the trail system and focusing on park resources.
These priorities were shared during a strategic planning process Forest Lake went through in 2019.
“The creation of the updated strategic plan was a tremendous opportunity for city council, staff, residents and business owners to align on goals and priorities,” Forest Lake Mayor Mara Bain said.
The city’s last strategic plan was created in 2013 for 2014-2018, so it was time for the city to fashion a new strategic plan, Bain said.
“While that plan served us well, like most plans, it needed to be updated to reflect priorities and needs of the city of Forest Lake,” she remarked.
As three new council members were sworn into office in January 2019, they wanted to have a strategic plan that was aligned with council goals, she added.
Plus, the recent adoption of the city’s new 10-year comprehensive plan prompted an opportunity for alignment of the regional comprehensive plan with the local municipal strategic plan. The comprehensive plan is intended to guide future land use development, redevelopment, and other planning and policy concerns for the city, and was required by the Metropolitan Council. Due to this, it is sometimes referred to as a general plan, master plan or land-use plan.
The vision statement from the comprehensive plan states: “The city of Forest Lake is known for its natural resources and outdoor recreation. The city’s overall vision is to serve as a regional hub while maintaining its natural resources and providing a range of recreation opportunities. In 2040, Forest Lake has a thriving, multimodal, downtown commercial area surrounded by natural resource corridors and a range of housing options. As new development is proposed, the emphasis will be the protection of natural resources and continuing connections between all areas of the city.”
A strategic plan process continues the public engagement undertaken in the comprehensive planning process. It provides creative, strategic focus to address intangible or non-physical elements of a community, whether organizationally-focused or focused on community ownership and well-being.
Forest Lake hired Big River Group to facilitate the strategic planning process. The process kicked off with a city council work session. That was followed by a community engagement phase. Feedback was solicited from the community in several focus group sessions, as well as through an online survey. Two meetings were held in July 2019 that encouraged residents and business owners in the free flow of ideas and exchange of information.
“This feedback was then reviewed by council in several working sessions,” Bain explained. “From there, high level priorities were identified.”
The city plans to focus on marketing Forest Lake for new and existing businesses; put greater investment in parks, trails and lake amenities; and support downtown redevelopment. It will also seek to increase communications with residents, businesses and other stakeholders. Additionally, the city will fashion a 10-year financial plan.
Staff is currently in the process of developing detailed work plans that will incorporate specifics for each of the priority areas.
“These are still a work in progress and will be reviewed and finalized by the council in the first quarter of 2020,” Bain said. After that occurs, next steps will be identified.
However, the City Council already incorporated feedback into its 2020 budget.
The number one concern identified by residents were roads, prompting the city to request a $4 million road bond as part of its 2020 tax levy to meet the challenge. The new bond will allow resurfacing to increase from 4.88 miles to 12.57 miles over the next three years, as shared during the city’s 2020 budget presentation in October 2019.
There are currently 130 miles of road in Forest Lake, of which 105 miles are paved. Of those, 55.4% are rated at a 6 or below, and the city has set a goal to have all city streets grade out at a minimum score of 5 on a scale of 1 to 10.
No local property tax was funding road improvements before this year’s budget. On top of the 2020 road bond, the city has set aside $50,000 as a beginning figure to fund road work.
The 2020 city budget also set aside funds for a staff to improve communication of the city, while also assisting with recreation programming and operations.
This is just the beginning.
