As Columbus finishes up the road and infrastructure work surrounding the new State Highway 97 bridge over Interstate Highway 35, it is entering a new era.
“The construction of the Highway 97 bridge over I-35 in Columbus has been a challenge to both commuters and residents of Columbus over the past construction season; however, the ease of access over the new I-35 bridge and onto the new reconstructed ramps is proving that the project was needed and is being appreciated by everyone who isn’t delayed in the daily gridlock,” Columbus Mayor Jesse Preiner remarked. “The City Council feels that the rebuild of the Highway 97 bridge and interchange will add great value to Columbus and Forest Lake. Now that both cities have appropriate freeway access for the population growth – that both cities have witnessed over the past 50 years – commuters will save time and have a safer commute to and from the metro.”
The new bridge uses a diverging diamond interchange that routes traffic into the opposing (left) side of the roadway to ease access onto Interstate 35.
The bridge has unlocked new development for the city, including the upcoming construction of a HyVee Fast and Fresh store.
“Columbus council members agree that the new interchange and re-alignment of both [County] Highway 54 and Hornsby Street will spark the interest of developers in the freeway corridor,” Preiner said. “With safer and easier access to prime commercial property – that has city sewer and water services installed – we are certain that there will be new build outs in our future.”
Near the anticipated HyVee store is the 103,740-square-foot facility for online bedding retailer Bare Home, constructed on 13.2 acres in the southeast quadrant of Interstate 35 and Highway 97. The 10-year-old company moved its operations from Blaine in 2019.
This Minnesota start-up focuses on having a quality product manufactured with top quality materials, and selling it at great prices. Bare Home sells bedding online at barehome.com. Products include sheet sets, comforters, mattress pads and toppers, encasements and protectors, pillowcases, bedding accessories, and blankets. Bare Home also supports local charities, with a percentage of products being donated to help provide bedding for families in need all over Minnesota.
The company is owned by Joshua Pribyl, and it started in his parents’ Forest Lake garage.
Hotel
Running Aces Casino and Harness Park has built a 116-room luxury deluxe hotel in anticipation of the development in the area, pointed out Preiner.
It is the city’s first hotel.
Running Aces Hotel is part of GrandStay Hotel collection and will be the 35th GrandStay hotel in their collection. Reservations will begin April 1, although the hotel may be open before then. GrandStay Hospitality runs a family of brands consists of extended-stay and select service hotels. In addition to serving those at the casino and racetrack, the hotel will offer a venue for corporate functions, weddings, receptions, reunions and other events that residents have not previously had access to in Columbus.
Located just outside the banquet space, groups can enjoy the private patio and fire pit offering a full view of the racetrack before, during and after their events. These spaces will provide a lovely setting for groups to watch horse racing in a fun and private setting.
The hotel features a modern look and feel from the lobby to the sleeping rooms and is equipped with the newest state-of-the-art technology.
It will offer a full-service lobby bar, business center, pool and spa, workout room, complimentary wi-fi, continental breakfast, guest laundry facility. There will also be shuttle service. Plus, it is connected to the casino, which has dining options available 24/7.
To the future
“The future of Columbus is looking positive,” Preiner said. “It has taken 20 years of planning and implementation on the new bridge project which should be completed by the summer of 2020. We are looking forward to welcoming new businesses into our city who will be good corporate partners and who will contribute to the brand and tax-base of our city.”
Preiner pointed out that when he talks to Columbus residents, their prime directive is that the city should welcome businesses that contribute appropriately to the tax-base and be a good fit for the community.
He predicted, “In 10 years, we expect Columbus to have a prosperous and thriving business community while maintaining its five-acre lot size and rural charm.”
