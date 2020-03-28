CANCELLATIONS & CLOSURES
FOREST LAKE
Library events
The Hardwood Creek Library, along with all other branches of the Washington County Library, has closed to the public. All events, programs, classes and storytimes are canceled through April 15. Library staff will be available to answer questions and assist patrons by phone, email or online chat. Community members will also be able to access online resources, including e-books, e-audiobooks, and research databases. While the libraries are closed, due dates for all currently checked-out materials have been extended to April 15, 2020. All fines incurred during this period will be waived. Users can continue to place holds. Beginning March 19, users may call any Washington County Library branch to request curbside pickup. Librarians will be offering storytimes on social media and our website beginning this week. Library patrons are encouraged to check washcolib.org/489/Coronavirus-COVID-19 for updates as the situation evolves.
Senior center
The Forest Lake Senior Center closed on March 16 and is tenatively scheduled to reopen on April 6.
Firemen’s ball
Forest Lake Fire and Rescue has cancelled the Firemen’s Ball scheduled for April 4. Refunds for tickets already purchased may be obtained by calling the Forest Lake Fire Department at 651-464-2244. The raffle drawing will still go ahead for April 4, and tickets may still be purchased for the drawing by calling the number above.
American Legion
Forest Lake American Legion Post 225 is closed until March 27 at 5 p.m. in accordance with the government-ordered closure of restaurants and other gathering venues.
WYOMING
East Central Library
All East Central Library branches are closed until further notice. During the closure, digital access to Overdrive and Libby will be open to all patrons regardless of account status. Fines on overdue materials will be forgiven when items are checked in. Exterior bookdrops will remain open.
SCANDIA
Community Center
The Scandia Community Center will be closed through March 30. All scheduled activities are canceled. Further updates will be posted online at ci.scandia.mn.us and on the City of Scandia Facebook page.
MARINE ON ST. CROIX
All classes and events
The Marine Mills Folk School will be closed until April 1, with all classes and events canceled. Anyone who had already paid for a class scheduled for March 21 and 28, including the youth photography class previously listed in this calendar, will be issued a gift certificate for the full amount paid which may be used toward a future class through April 30, 2021.
STILLWATER
Hwy 36/Manning open house
A public meeting and open house scheduled to have been held on March 19, discussing the status of the Hwy 36 and Manning Ave. interchange project, was canceled. However, information that was to have been shared at the meeting can be viewed online at co.washington.mn.us/2819/Public-Involvement.
Historical society
The Washington County Historical Society has closed its sites and research center until May 1. During the closure, WCHS will still monitor emails at information@wchsmn.org and phone calls to 651-439-5956.
ANOKA
History museum
The Anoka County Historical Society has closed its museum and library through the end of March. ACHS will continue online operations at anokacountyhistory.org.
Law Day
Anoka County Law Day, originally scheduled May 1 at the Anoka County Courthouse and Government Center, has been canceled to limit the risk of exposure to to coronavirus. Due to future uncertainties surrounding the spread of the virus and the complexities of volunteer schedules, the event will not be rescheduled.
BLAINE
Tax aide training
All programs associated with the Anoka County Retired Senior Volunteer Program are suspended until further notice, including the training sessions for tax volunteers that had appeared in this calendar in recent weeks.
EAST BETHEL
Senior dance
The April 3 senior dance at the East Bethel Senior/Community Center has been canceled. There will be no events at the senior center through at least April 15. Dances are held the first Friday of every month; to date, the May dance is still on pending further evelopments.
POSTPONEMENTS
FOREST LAKE
Guitar concert
The Billy McLaughlin guitar concert scheduled for March 13 at Forest Lake Area High School was postponed. McLaughlin is hoping to reschedule the concert for a later date.
Lakes Area Expo
The Forest Lake Times and the Forest Lake Area Chamber of Commerce were scheduled to co-host the Lakes Area Expo on Saturday, March 28 at Maranatha Church. This event will not go on as originally scheduled; however, the Chamber is looking into alternatives such as hosting an online event for vendors. Further information will be announced when it is available.
Vietnam Veterans Day
An American Legion program honoring local veterans of the Vietnam War, originally scheduled for March 29, will be postponed to a date to be determined. The event was set to be televised by Lakes Area TV, which will instead show a previous year’s program.
WYOMING
Audubon program
Wild River Audubon has postponed a free talk scheduled for March 31 at the Halberg Center for the Arts. The subject was to be “Climate Action – The Most Important Steps We Should Take” by J. Drake Hamilton, Science Policy Director at Fresh Energy. WRA is looking to reschedule the talk for a fall date. Information will be posted online at wildriveraudubon.com/events.
RAMSEY
Senior expo
The Anoka County Senior Expo, originally scheduled for April 18 at Lord of Life Church, will be rescheduled for a future date to be determined. Visit anokacounty.us or call Leslie at 763-324-1692 for further information.
GOING AHEAD
ONLINE
Naturalist shows
Wargo Nature Center will host a series of naturalist programs on Facebook Live this week. Shows will broadcast at 10 a.m. on March 25-27, as well as at 1 p.m. on March 27.
FOREST LAKE
Smoked turkey booyah
The Forest Lake Masons are still planning to host a smoked turkey booyah feed as originally scheduled on Sunday, March 29 from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. at their Lodge. The event will now be drive-through only, with members of a local youth group, the Future Problem Solvers, acting as servers and runners. A 16-ounce takeaway container will cost $6, and guests may also make a donation to the Future Problem Solvers if they choose. The Masons will match any funds donated.
