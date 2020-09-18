Anoka County and the state of Minnesota have approved funding through the CARES Act. Through the CARES Act, the city of Columbus has received $2,400.04 and the Columbus City Council voted to accept the funding on Sept. 9. 

The funding will be used for coronavirus-related expenses during the 2020 general election on Nov. 3, such as the purchase of safety equipment, like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, for voters who will be voting in person on Election Day. The city will also purchase equipment for its 30 or so election officials who will be present at the polls. 

The City Council met Sept. 10 to discuss the city budget for the 2021 calendar year and will be voting to approve the budget during its Sept. 23 meeting. 

