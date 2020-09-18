Anoka County and the state of Minnesota have approved funding through the CARES Act. Through the CARES Act, the city of Columbus has received $2,400.04 and the Columbus City Council voted to accept the funding on Sept. 9.
The funding will be used for coronavirus-related expenses during the 2020 general election on Nov. 3, such as the purchase of safety equipment, like masks, gloves and hand sanitizer, for voters who will be voting in person on Election Day. The city will also purchase equipment for its 30 or so election officials who will be present at the polls.
The City Council met Sept. 10 to discuss the city budget for the 2021 calendar year and will be voting to approve the budget during its Sept. 23 meeting.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.