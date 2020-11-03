9 p.m.
With one out of the one precincts reporting in Columbus, Robert Busch and Sue Wagamon currently lead for the two city council seats available. Wagamon, the only incumbent on the ticket currently has 26.92% of the votes with a total of 1,169. Busch had the most votes of all candidates with 1,192 and 27.45% of all votes cast.
Pat Clearence is the next closest candidate with 1,004 votes and 23.12% of all votes. Jody Krebs is next on the list with 966 votes and 22.24%. There were 12 write-in votes.
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them.
