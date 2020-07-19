The crowd that gathered on the Forest Lake Train Depot platform could hear the train whistle in the distance. They usually speculated on the comings and goings of the passengers, and they were suitably impressed on the days a large horse-drawn fringed surrey showed up, while the driver waited for the train. On these days, a group of very well-dressed passengers would alight from the train, seat themselves in the surrey, and head for Clear Lake. The surrey would turn down a private tree-lined road, through big stone gates to the estate and beautiful summer home of H.H. Hamilton, a former Lt. Governor of Minnesota.
Guests found a variety of amusements, such as an excellent tennis court, a special croquet lawn, boats, swimming beach, and fishing. Daytime activities were followed by an evening of dancing and parties. Throughout their visits, guests enjoyed sumptuous meals, which were prepared by a staff of local help. The Hamiltons resided at Clear Lake from 1909-1918.
Thomas Frankson purchased the large estate and subdivided the land. Angus Cameron purchased the large and small house of the former large estate. Angus, a banker, was a quiet dignified gentleman who owned several hotels in Chicago and St. Paul. Marie Fredrickson recalled that the Camerons entertained local friends with invitations to luncheons and dinners. Guests danced frequently in a ballroom in the guest house cooled by the lake’s breeze.
In 1946, new owners Bob and Irene Smith, both active in the Republican Party, added a new style to this home. The couple provided opportunities for local residents to meet candidates at coffee parties and meetings. Eventually, John and Edie Steinmann became owners of the property.
The Steinmanns have gone to great lengths to keep the original feel of the beautiful 19-room home. A game room with a regulation-size pool table, a cozy library, original fireplace, and carved wooden pillars in the dining room remain part of the house. The original stone gates at the start of the driveway remind passers-by of another time.
Clear Lake Resort
Boats and cottages for rent dotted the east shore line of Clear Lake in the 1920s and 1930s. Bill Kosanke’s Resort had four cottages. Godfrey Peterson rented boats and had a large picnic area. Hansons rented boats also. Clear Lake, noted for fishing, especially boasted of bullheads.
Volunteers of America 1920s-30s
A fresh air camp on the east side of Clear Lake was operated by the Volunteers of America. This was a legacy of railroad baron James J. Hill. It became a philanthropic endeavor by James’ second oldest son, Louis Hill Sr. It was primarily used to provide inner-city people with a vacation opportunity. Mothers and their children usually stayed at the camp from one to two weeks. Today, lovely lake homes occupy the land of the former Volunteers of America Camp.
The Island
The old-timers called an estate built on the lake’s island, “The Island.” It was originally owned by the Towle family, the originators of Log Cabin Syrup. Grant Waldreff, Grant Waldreff Jr. and his son Jerome were successive owners. The last individual owner was Bernard “Spike” Ashbach.
Donald Voelker shared his knowledge of the era of the Waldreffs’ summer.
In addition to the “big house,” as it was called, the estate was staffed by a butler and houseboy. It included a caretaker’s home, barn, and carriage house. From 1920-50, Joseph Voelker was caretaker of the estate, which included a private six-hole golf course on which golfers played by invitation only. Presently, many beautiful homes have been built on this land, which became known as Ashbach Point.
A bend in the road around a wooded area on the north shore of the lake provided a place for people, especially teenagers, to gather for picnics, wiener roasts, and steak frys during the 1930s.
All Elsie Vogel material is excerpted from her book “Reflections of Forest Lake.” Vogel was a columnist for the Forest Lake Times.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.