Photo courtesy of the city of Forest Lake

The Forest Lake City Council believes 123-acre site in the Headwaters property could be a viable data center.

The Forest Lake City Council approved on Dec. 9 a one-year listing of 123 acres of Headwaters property directly south of Headwaters Parkway between Fenway Avenue and Forest Boulevard as a potential site for the development of a data center. The list price is approximately $4.02 million. The city has done considerable work studying the site’s viability as a data center, and the land meets a variety of criteria, including proximity to transit, connectivity, state incentives for data centers, and redundancy of potential electrical providers. It is currently listed as a premiere site in the Minnesota Technology Corridor, a multi-municipality partnership (including Columbus and Forest Lake among other communities) that is attempting to market the area as a potential technological hub.

