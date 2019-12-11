The Forest Lake City Council approved on Dec. 9 a one-year listing of 123 acres of Headwaters property directly south of Headwaters Parkway between Fenway Avenue and Forest Boulevard as a potential site for the development of a data center. The list price is approximately $4.02 million. The city has done considerable work studying the site’s viability as a data center, and the land meets a variety of criteria, including proximity to transit, connectivity, state incentives for data centers, and redundancy of potential electrical providers. It is currently listed as a premiere site in the Minnesota Technology Corridor, a multi-municipality partnership (including Columbus and Forest Lake among other communities) that is attempting to market the area as a potential technological hub.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.