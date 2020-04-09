While concerns over the COVID-19 virus continue to restrict public gatherings, cities have declared local emergencies and adapted their meeting policies and procedures.
Emergencies
Forest Lake, Wyoming, Scandia, and Columbus all have declared a state of emergency for their cities.
The emergency declarations offer a number of various legal pathways that will help allow cities to prepare and respond during the pandemic. One of the biggest allowances is so that the city can allocate expenses that would then be eligible for state or federal relief. Other allowances include the deployment of the emergency management team to do their jobs with fewer restrictions.
Teleconference capability
Current Minnesota law allows a city to hold meetings via teleconference under the governor’s peacetime emergency declaration. This means that while city meetings are now teleconference, they are still required by law to make the meeting available to the public. The following is a list of area cities and public access questions.
Beginning on Monday, the Forest Lake city council will resume its meetings through teleconference technology.
To access a livestream of the meeting, go to cityofforestlake.com/covid-19. The public can still make comments by attending the council chambers during the regular meeting time, where a representative for the council will be available to facilitate that need. Residents will also be able to submit written comments to the city through email at info@ci.forest-lake.mn.us or by dropping them off at the bill pay box located at the south side of the City Center.
The city of Wyoming will conduct its council meetings via a livestream on the city of Wyoming’s YouTube page. Public comments are allowed by posting them by 4 p.m. prior to the meeting at wyomingmn.org/publichearingsopenforum.
The city of Columbus will host teleconferencing audio meetings. The general public can access this meeting by dialing 651-419-9018 and entering the password 16319. Members of the public must join the call at least 10 minutes in advance, and promptly mute their phone connections. The leader will announce when it is time for the public open forum, during which attendees will need to unmute their lines for comment. Attendees are asked to not put the call on hold.
The city of Scandia will hold its meetings via a livestream. To access the livestream, visit the city webpage at ci.scandia.mn.us and click the bottom green tab “Stream City Meetings” on the left side of the webpage. To offer public comment, the public can contact the city office for a specific link to the virtual meeting, either by phone at 651-433-2274 or by email at mail@ci.scandia.mn.us. Requests for the link for public comment must be made by 4 p.m. the day of the meeting.
Linwood Township was to discuss how to offer township meetings to the public during a special meeting on Tuesday, April 7, after press time. A link to access the live meeting was to be posted on the township website. The Times will update this information on its website following the meeting.
