The Wild River Audubon chapter will conduct its 46th Christmas Bird Count on Saturday, Dec. 19.
That day, bird watchers will try to accurately count as many birds as possible in the 15-mile circle that includes the Chisago Lakes Area, Taylors Falls, Franconia, and Almelund.
Those who are interested in being given a field assignment should meet at the Chisago Lake Lutheran Church upper parking lot at 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Dec 19.
Participants in the same household will be assigned to work as a team. Most observations will be done from the participant’s car, getting out only where they are comfortably distanced from others.
For more information, those interested can call or email Joe Sausen at 651-210-4368 or joe.c.sausen@gmail.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.