Chipotle, the chain Mexican fast food restaurant, will be coming to Forest Lake by spring of 2020, according to Regina Wu, a media relations representative for the company. The restaurant will be taking over the section of the building on 12th Street West formerly occupied by Tim Horton’s, which was left vacant after the Canadian coffee and donut chain abruptly closed its recently-opened Minnesota locations in May. A crew is currently working on demolishing the inside of the Tim Horton’s restaurant to prepare for Chipotle. Chipotle is currently hiring for staff; interested parties can apply at chipotle.com/careers.
featured
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.