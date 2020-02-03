Scandia held its annual Vinterfest festival on Saturday, Jan. 25. The day-long festival included The Minnesotan hockey tournament, a snow sculpting contest, crafts by Gammelgarden Museum, sledding, a chili cook-off, and a movie night. 

Hannah Davis is the Area Editor at the Forest Lake Times. You can contact her at hannah.davis@ecm-inc.com or (763)233-0709

