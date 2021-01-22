The St. Croix Valley Camera Club’s first meeting of the year will be held on Monday, Jan. 25 at 6:30 p.m. over Zoom.
Jeff Allen, a Tamron Lens representative, will be giving a program on the many types of camera lenses available and how each functions depending upon the subject; whether it’s a portrait of a child or a landscape or an action shot of a ball game.
The camera club continues to be active even though they have not met in person since last March. Regular meetings were held in the County Government Center as members had contributed many photos to decorate the halls of the building’s new wing. The camera club is hoping to get back there later this year.
In February, the club meeting will be on photo composition.
Members also have access to meetings put on by other camera clubs. Last week members joined other clubs for a presentation on macro photography and another on how to photograph birds.
Those interested in photography can find out more about the club or how to join the club by visiting stcroixvalleycameraclub.com.
