During the same address, Walz also announced several areas of business could reopen amidst the stay-at-home order. Areas of manufacturing and industrial businesses, as well as any business or nonprofit office that does not have face-to-face interaction with the public could reopen. Walz called it the first step in a process of trying to safely reopen Minnesota’s economy.
Prior to the announcement, Rick Johnson, owner of V-Dock R&D Manufacturing in Forest Lake, which manufactures portable aluminum docks, was one such business owner who had to shut down his business due to the governor’s guidelines.
“It was really discouraging,” Johnson said. He considered applying for the Paycheck Protection Program loan, but said “Because of my [business’s] size, I figured I could weather the storm a little bit better than some other businesses.” Instead, he paid his employees, until the last two weeks, at which point he put them on unemployment.
Prior to the governor’s most recent announcement, Johnson talked with Rep. Bob Dettmer (39A) as he hoped to convince the governor to consider allowing some businesses that can be safe at work to open. Dettmer put Johnson in contact with Erin Campbell, the assistant commissioner for facilities and enterprise services for the Minnesota Department of Administration. Johnson explained to Campell that due to his large facility and few workers, he believed he could remain open for business and be within safety considerations.
“We have a 20,000-square-foot facility, and just five to six employees. Our square footage per area is about 3,000 feet, but at the time she couldn’t open up the mandate, because if she did it for us, then everyone else has to be open,” Johnson said.
Reopening at this time is much better for Johnson than in July, he said, due to the seasonal demand for new docks.
“By the time July hits, everyone has their docks in and boats in and they’re ready to enjoy the summer. That being closer now, our window is much smaller,” Johnson said.
While he said his sales haven’t dipped yet, he’s concerned that his stock of premade frames for his custom-built docks won’t be enough to meet the demand now that workers are allowed to resume work, adding that he currently has roughly a quarter of his typical premade frames. However, Johnson noted that most people have been forgiving and understanding of time delays during the pandemic, and he’s grateful to be able to get back up and running again.
“It was a big relief,” Johnson said. “It was huge, especially for a seasonal business like this.”
