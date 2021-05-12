VFW Post 4210 will host its annual Buddy Poppy Days on May 21 and 22.
Post members will be distributing buddy poppies at various places throughout Forest Lake. The history of the buddy poppy goes back over 100 years when the distribution of poppies was used to help World War I veterans.
Donating at Poppy Days helps disabled vets who construct the poppies and all of the contributions go to the post’s Veteran Relief Fund to help the Post’s vets and their families. Funds are used for utility bills, doctor bills, groceries, vehicle maintenance, gasoline, and rent.
