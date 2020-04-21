A brother and sister are dead following a murder-suicide that took place in a home in Forest Lake on Saturday, April 18. According to Forest Lake Police Captain Greg Weiss, at 8:15 p.m., Forest Lake police officers responded to an abandoned 911 call in the 18000 block of Henna Avenue North. When officers entered the home, they found 37-year-old Michelle Kresge dead in the basement bedroom with multiple gunshot wounds. The suspect, 39-year-old Phillip Kresge, Michelle’s brother, fled to another building on the property prior to the officers’ arrival. The Washington County SWAT Team entered the building following the sound of a single gunshot and found Phillip dead due to a self-inflicted gunshot wound.
The mother and father were both in the home at the time of the shooting, and were safetly escorted out of the building by officers.
Investigators are still trying to determine the owner of the weapon that was used.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.