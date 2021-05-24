After a long and sequestered winter, the residents of Columbus are looking forward to more outdoor activities. Our City park has been filled with walkers, ball players and families and enjoying outdoors. In addition, Running Aces is excited for a new racing season which started on Sunday, May 16. Race days this year are Tuesday, Thursday, and Sunday. The new track side hotel is a great place for group events such weddings, long-awaited reunions, or you can rent a suite with family and friends for watching the races from your own private suite.
Construction is underway on Hornsby South. A note of thanks to Public Works Director Jim Windingstad and City Engineer Kevin Bittner for all the efforts that will make Hornsby South as functional, safe, and attractive as Hornsby North. In addition, the new Hwy 97/I-35 bridge has been completed including the planting of decorative trees and shrubs.
Building in both Thurnbeck Preserve and Preiner Preserve continues despite the rapidly and wildly increasing cost of materials. We welcome the new home owners to our community.
City staff has been compiling the results from a citywide survey sent out earlier this spring to assess residents’ internet connections and speed. There was an overwhelmingly positive response to the survey, 22% of the households responded, which is a great response rate for any survey! A summary of the results will be posted on the city’s website in the next few weeks in addition to an update of the City’s plans. Columbus will be using federal funding and matching grants from Anoka County over the next two years to upgrade our broadband infrastructure and for new installations. On behalf of the residents of Columbus I would like to take this opportunity to thank Columbus Councilwoman Janet Hegland and Anoka County Commissioner Jeff Reinert who worked together to spearhead this important issue for our residents and businesses.
Columbus/Forest Lake Fire Joint Powers will be taking possession of a second new firetruck in early June built by Rosenbauer in Wyoming. This will complete our capital replacement and we are looking forward to our new arrival.
Due to continued concerns about COVID-19 and its variants, and lack of time needed for planning and organizing, our Fall Fest committee has decided to postpone our annual City get-together until Fall 2022. We have been promised that when it returns it will be bigger and better than ever.
Barring any unexpected mandates from the Governor, the Columbus City Council is planning to re-open the Council Chambers for in-person meetings by the middle of June. We will be using a mixed format that will allow anyone who is uncomfortable joining an in-person meeting to continue to use the Zoom platform to participate with the Council and other residents who are attending in person. The Council is looking forward to seeing our neighbors in the City Hall once again.
Jesse Preiner is the mayor of Columbus.
