Forest Lake Area Schools Community Ed is holding a blood drive with Memorial Blood Centers on Tuesday, April 6 at the FLAS Education Center.
There is still a significant blood shortage and the drive is planning to help with the shortages.
To schedule an appointment to donate visit mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66961.
To change or cancel an appointment contact ldrolson@flaschools.org.
