Forest Lake Area Schools Community Ed is holding a blood drive with Memorial Blood Centers on Tuesday, April 6 at the FLAS Education Center.

There is still a significant blood shortage and the drive is planning to help with the shortages.

To schedule an appointment to donate visit mbcherohub.club/donor/schedules/drive_schedule/66961.

To change or cancel an appointment contact ldrolson@flaschools.org.

Load comments