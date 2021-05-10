The Anoka County parks program will host a birding by bike event at the Rice Creek Chain of Lakes Park Reserve in Lino Lakes on May 13 from 2 to 4 p.m.
Those ages 16 and older will use fat tire bikes to make their way through the birding habitats in Anoka County. Participants will get the chance to try fat tire bikes and learn how to identify birds.
Bikes are provided, registration is required and participants under the age of 18 must be accompanied by a registered adult. The cost for the event is $10 a person. To register visit anokacountyparks.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.