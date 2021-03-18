The Wild River Audubon Society will present author and biologist Jonathan Slaght, who will be discussing Blackiston’s Fish Owl, the subject of his 2020 book: “Owls of the Eastern Ice: A Quest to Find and Save the World’s Largest Owl,” on Tuesday, March 23 at 7 p.m.

In the book, Slaght describes his five-year quest to track down this mysterious owl in the forbidding reaches of eastern Russia. With his Russian collaborators, the author encountered frozen rivers, extreme weather, tigers, bears and other hazards on the mission to protect the owls from threats posed by logging companies and poachers.

The event is free and will be held virtually via Zoom. If you are not a member of Wild River Audubon, send an email to info@wildriveraudubon.org with your preferred email address to request an invitation.

For more information, visit jonathanslaght.com.

Load comments