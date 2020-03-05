Area voters overwhelmingly supported Joe Biden in the democratic presidential primary held on Tuesday, March 3. With 3,547 total votes cast, Biden won the combined areas of Forest Lake, Scandia, Columbus, Linwood, and Wyoming with 47.25% of the total votes cast, doubling that of Bernie Sanders, who won 23.9% of the votes. Michael Bloomberg barely edged out Elizabeth Warren for third, with the candidates getting 10.91% and 10.43% of the votes, respectively. Minnesota Sen. Amy Klobuchar, who dropped out of the presidential race the day before Super Tuesday, received 5.55% of votes, which likely were mail-in or early votes.
Biden took home 48.54% of the votes in Chisago County, 46.2% in Washington County, and 42.2% in Anoka County. Sanders took home 31.37% of the votes in Anoka County, but didn’t fare as well in Chisago and Washington counties at 23.27% and 25.07%, respectively.
President Donald Trump, the only candidate listed on the republican ballot, received 98.6% of 1,185 total votes cast in Forest Lake and its surrounding cities of Columbus, Scandia, Wyoming, and Linwood, with write-in votes receiving the other 1.4%. Trump received 96.84% of the votes in Washington County, 97.41% in Anoka County, and 98.81% in Chisago County.
This was the first presidential primary for Minnesota since 1992.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.