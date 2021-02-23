If you have been looking for a reason to get into video games lately, or are simply wanting to have something to pass the time, then “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” is the game for you. The following staff pick will include spoilers for the game “Spider-Man,” so be warned.
“Spider-Man: Miles Morales” came out in November 2020, and while I’ve since finished the game I have gone back to it a number of times in order to enjoy the story and play style more.
The game is a sequel to the highly successful and award-winning game “Spider-Man” that was released in 2018.
Throughout the first game, you play as the original Spider-Man, Peter Parker, and make a number of friends throughout the game both as Parker and the web-slinging superhero. One of the friends that you make about halfway through the game is a young man whose father dies in an accident, Miles Morales.
Parker spends time helping Morales grieve his father’s death. Eventually, Morales finds out Parker’s secret when he is bitten by a similar spider that gave the original Spider-Man his powers.
In the game’s end credits scene, he is beginning to be learn from Parker how to navigate the world with his newfound abilities.
This is right where the storyline of “Spider-Man: Miles Morales” begins.
Parker and Morales are swinging their way through a snowy New York when they run into one of Spider-Man’s oldest foes, the Rhino.
In the first major fight of the game, players get a sense of how the entire game is going to play out. It’s fast-paced, the characters are quick-witted, and the graphics are breathtakingly beautiful.
Fans of the comics, and Miles Morales in general, know that his powers aren’t just like the original Spider-Man’s. He, in some ways, is a better version of Spider-Man on paper because he has the ability to camouflage, which turns him invisible, and venom powers allowing him to electrocute his enemies — and jump-start a car or two.
The way that Insomniac, the game’s developer, handled the powers of Morales was amazing and really gives the player control over his abilities in a way that isn’t overwhelming. You aren’t forced to remember every single button or attack all at once.
Instead, as the story progresses, more and more new abilities are unlocked, making it feel as if you are learning from your experiences of saving lives in the city.
One of my favorite parts of the game has to be the Spider-Man suits that are unlocked as you complete more missions throughout the city. Each costume has its own graphics and comes from cartoons, movies, comics, and other designs.
The suit that I think looks best on screen is the one that comes straight from the “Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” movie that was released in 2018. Fans of the movie will love using this costume in-game and the first time that I played through, it was my go-to suit because of how great it looks while swinging through the city.
What makes me enjoy the game the most is how realistic it feels when you are playing as Morales. In the game before, when you are Parker’s Spider-, you feel as if you have been for years and that’s because in the game he has been. But with Miles you are new to the world of crime fighting and it feels as if you are learning just as he is.
It is also fun to hear his side banter with criminals and other characters while he is swinging through the city. It’s the little details in the game truly make it fantastic and help so that you never get bored of playing it.
Like I said, everything about this game is fantastic, the story keeps you interested and takes a fun twist on a number of villains from the Spider-Man comics, and you won’t get bored playing it for a second or third time as there is always a new way you can beat up the criminals robbing the jewelry shop in downtown Manhattan. The only thing I wish was different is that the main story was longer. If you get hooked, expect to finish it within a week or two.
If you are looking for a game that will be action-packed, has beautiful graphics, and game mechanics that make playing easy, then this is the game for you. Right now the game is available only on Playstation 4 and 5 for $49.99.
