Updated 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12

Editor’s note: Due to court order, absentee ballots mailed on Election Day will continue to be accepted after Election Day, and thus the final tally will not be made available until later. Election results can change due to delayed absentee ballots.

U.S. Representative, District 6

Incumbent Rep. Tom Emmer easily defeated Patrick Munro in the 6th Congressional District Republican primary according to unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 12.

With all 281 precincts reporting, Emmer had received 30,227 votes, or 87.17% of votes counted. Munro received 4,448, or 12.83%.
In the general election Emmer will face DFL candidate (and Forest Lake resident) Tawnja Zahradka.
 
U.S. Representative, District 8
 
As of 5:30 p.m. on Aug., 12, 90.65% of 802 precincts reporting, incumbent Pete Stauber, who currently has neary 35,000 votes, will remain the Republican candidate after soundly defeating challenger Harry Welty, sitting at just over 2,000 votes.
 

Anoka County Commissioner - District 6

Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen will once again go head-to-head this November in a battle for Anoka County's Sixth District Commissioner seat in what is essentially a rematch of the special election that took place in February. With 17 out of 17 precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, not counting some absentee ballots, incumbent Reinert Reinert edged Hansen by about 3.5%. Kevin Ryan came in third with 8.4% of the votes. 

 Cindy Hansen2,73943.97%
 Kevin Ryan5258.43%
 Jeff Reinert2,96547.60%
State Representative, District 32B
Incumbent Ann Neu will remain the Republican candidate for Minnesota House of Representatives District 32B after defeating challenger Joelle Walmsley, bringing in more than 80% of the vote. Neu will face Democratic candidate Katie Malchow in the general election.
 
State Representative, District 32A
Ann Mozey defeated Chuck Fitzer with over 90% of the vote to represent Democratic party. Mozey will face incumbent Bob Dettmer in the general election.
 
State Senator, District 39 
Josiah Hill defeated Brian D. Hill with over 86% of the vote to represent the Democratic party. Hill will face incumbent Karin Housely in the general election.
 
 
