Updated 5:30 p.m., Aug. 12
Editor’s note: Due to court order, absentee ballots mailed on Election Day will continue to be accepted after Election Day, and thus the final tally will not be made available until later. Election results can change due to delayed absentee ballots.
U.S. Representative, District 6
Incumbent Rep. Tom Emmer easily defeated Patrick Munro in the 6th Congressional District Republican primary according to unofficial results reported by the Secretary of State’s Office the morning of Wednesday, Aug. 12.
Anoka County Commissioner - District 6
Jeff Reinert and Cindy Hansen will once again go head-to-head this November in a battle for Anoka County's Sixth District Commissioner seat in what is essentially a rematch of the special election that took place in February. With 17 out of 17 precincts reporting as of 9:30 p.m. Tuesday, Aug. 11, not counting some absentee ballots, incumbent Reinert Reinert edged Hansen by about 3.5%. Kevin Ryan came in third with 8.4% of the votes.
|Cindy Hansen
|2,739
|43.97%
|Kevin Ryan
|525
|8.43%
|Jeff Reinert
|2,965
|47.60%
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.