Eligible property owners within Washington County must file homestead applications by Dec. 15.
Those who need to file homestead applications are property owners who have had a change in ownership and/or occupancy and whose property is eligible for homestead classification. Residents that this affects should contact the county assessor to file a homestead application on or before Dec. 15.
Homestead classification will affect the amount of property tax paid in 2021, and it may affect eligibility for a property tax refund. Residents are encouraged to contact the county assessor if they or a qualifying relative have either purchased property in the past year and occupy the property for homestead purposed on Dec. 1 or if they or a qualifying relative occupy a property for homestead purposes on Dec. 1 and the property was previously classified as a non-homestead.
If property owners should sell, move, or for any reason no longer qualify for the homestead classification, they are required to notify the county assessor within 30 days of the change in homestead status. If a property owner fails to notify the assessor within 30 days, the property may be assessed taxes due as if the property were non-homestead.
For more information, residents can visit co.washington.mn.us and search “Homestead Application” or call the Washington County Assessment Support Division at 651-430-6175.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.