9:22 p.m.
With all 17 precincts having reported, incumbent Jeff Reinert is projected to keep his seat as Anoka County's District 6 Commissioner. He received 52.54% of the vote; his vote total is 13,127.
His opponent, Cindy Hansen, received 47.13% of the vote (11,776 votes). There were 82 write-in votes (0.33%).
All results reported on Election Night are preliminary. Although Election Night results include most absentee ballots received through Election Day, some absentee ballots received later on Election Day may not be processed until Wednesday. State law allows counties to continue processing absentee ballots received by Election Day until the end of the day Thursday, Nov. 5. This year the county will also continue counting ballots sent by Election Day that arrive by Tuesday, Nov 10, in accordance with a consent decree extending the deadline for receiving ballots. However, in compliance with an order from a federal appeals court, the ballots received after Election Day will be set aside in case a future court order invalidates them
9:11 p.m.
With 16 of the 17 precincts having reported, incumbent Jeff Reinert has received 52.62% of the vote for Anoka District 6 County Commissioner. His vote total is currently 12,280.
His opponent, Cindy Hansen, has received 47.05% of the vote (10,981 votes). There have been 78 write-in votes (0.33%).
8:51 p.m.
With 11 of 17 precincts having reported, incumbent Jeff Reinert has received 53.42% of the vote for Anoka District 6 County Commissioner. His vote total is currently 9,615.
His opponent, Cindy Hansen, has received 46.30% of the vote (8,333 votes). There have been 50 write-in votes (0.28%).
