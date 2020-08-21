To support businesses impacted by COVID-19, Anoka County is offering a business and nonprofit relief grant program. Grants of up to $10,000 will be awarded.
The online application will be available starting Monday, Aug. 24, and the county will accept applications through Sept. 3. If there are more applications than funds available, organizations that were forced to operate at less than 50 percent capacity due to an executive order will receive first priority. The remaining applications will be chosen on a random basis.
Organizations must meet several criteria to be awarded a grant:
• Locally owned and operated with a physical location in Anoka County.
• Owned by a Minnesota resident.
• In good standing with the Secretary of State and the Department of Revenue.
• Able to demonstrate financial hardship due to COVID-19.
• Employers of 50 or less workers.
• Operating for at least 12 months prior to March 1, 2020.
Corporate chains and multi-state chains are ineligible for this funding. Nonprofits must be a 501(c)(3) or 501(c)(19) veteran’s organization.
The full list of requirements and frequently asked questions can be found at anokacountysuccess.org/covid-19-anoka-county-business-resources/. Organizations can visit the county’s economic development website for more information on the grant applications.
Email accovidrelief@mccd.org with any questions or for assistance with filling out the online application. To get on the county’s notification list for COVID relief or economic development programs, email jacquel.hajder@co.anoka.mn.us.
