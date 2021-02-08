Anoka County Public Health is offering an opportunity for neighborhoods and community organizations to submit project proposals for Statewide Health Improvement Partnership funding.
The purpose of the funding, which will be awarded in the form of “mini-grants” of up to $3,000 per project proposal, is to increase sustainable opportunities for social connectedness through healthy eating, physical activity, mental well-being, and reducing commercial tobacco use in communities. Examples of the types of projects this funding could be used for include starting a community garden, organizing a bike-share program, or offering tobacco-free/vaping-free resources and support. Entities applying for these grants do not need to be registered organizations, but they should be consistent, sustainable groups within a neighborhood or community.
Applications, which will be accepted until March 31, and more information on the grants can be found at Anokacounty.us/mini-grant. Those who receive the funding will be notified on April 14; the project funding period is May 1 to Oct. 31. Further questions about the grants can be directed to SHIP@co.anoka.mn.us or 763-324-4344.
