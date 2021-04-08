Volunteers with the Anoka County Master Gardeners will be hosting a live Zoom question and answer session every Tuesday from 6:30 to 8 p.m. starting on Tuesday, April 13 until Sept. 28.
Ask a Master Gardener Online is a way for residents to ask questions and get research-based answers from local volunteers about different gardening topics.
Extension Master Gardener volunteers in Anoka County are knowledgeable about horticulture, growing fruits and vegetables, encouraging pollinator insects and birds in the garden, and many more topics that make up the program’s educational priorities. Volunteers learn from University of Minnesota Extension educators and receive ongoing training to use evidence-based research and best practices that inform their community engagement efforts.
Last year, Anoka County Master Gardeners began offering the online interactive Q & A service for the first time as a response to canceled in-person events due to the COVID-19 pandemic. “Even though our in-person Ask a Master Gardener booths couldn’t continue, we still wanted to find a way for the public to reach us with their questions,” Lia Spaniolo, program coordinator for the Anoka County Master Gardeners, said in a press release. The group adapted the in-person booths to an online format and offered live Zoom sessions from May to September, but they hope to return to some form of in-person sessions when the timing is right.
Those who are interested in attending can visit anokamastergardeners.org/ask-a-master-gardener and register for free to get access to the Zoom meeting link.
