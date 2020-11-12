Anoka County has announced a third extension period for accepting online applications for its Business and Non-Profit Relief Grant Program.
The original application deadline was Sept. 3. On Nov. 5 at 7 a.m. the application process will open and is now subject to close once the programs fully subscribed. Applicants can follow the same process from before by applying on Anoka County’s website. Organizations that meet program eligibility can be rewarded up to $10,000 in relief funds.
Those interested in finding support to help with the financial implications of COVID-19 can find other helpful resources on Anoka County’s COVID-19 relief page.
Criteria for applicants include being locally owned, operated and domiciled in the state of Minnesota with a physical establishment inside Anoka County. If there is a parent company with a second location located in Anoka County then only the location within Anoka County is able to receive grant funds. Other requirements include applicants employing 50 or less employees as of Jan. 1, 2020 and being current on property taxes.
For more information on the program and the full list of criteria to apply go to anokacountysucess.org/covid-19-anoka-county-business-resources/.
For assistance with filling out the online application process organizations can email accovidrelief@mccd.org or jacquel.hajder@co.anoka.mn.us.
